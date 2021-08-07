VIDEO: Neeraj Chopra's 87.58m throw that gave India a historic gold at the Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra had his arms up in the air. He knew something special had just come out of his hands. It indeed was. The javelin soared high and landed at a distance of 87.58m, which gave independent India their first Olympics medal in track and field events. Neeraj Chopra had scripted history. His monster throw in the men's javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday ended India's 121-year-old wait for an Olympic medal in athletics.

Neeraj's gold medal in Tokyo 2020 also provided company to shooter Abhinav Bindra as the javelin thrower became the second Indian to win an individual gold at the Games. Bindra had won India's maiden individual gold in 2008 Beijing Olympics.

VIDEO: Neeraj Chopra's throw that earned India a historic gold in javelin throw

Neeraj, who had started with an 87.03m throw in his first attempt, bettered his mark in the second one with a throw of 87.58m that ensured his gold medal.

Czech Republic throwers Jakub Vadlejch (86.67m) and Vitezslav Vesely (85.44m) took the silver and bronze respectively.

Chopra came into the final as a medal contender after topping the qualification round on Wednesday with a stunning first round throw of 86.59m.

But few would have thought he would bludgeon his way to gold in such a dominant fashion at the grandest of the stage.

Season leader and pre-tournament gold favourite Johannes Vetter of Germany, who had thrown the javelin to 90m plus distances seven times between April and June, was eliminated after the first three throws as he was placed ninth with a best effort of 82.52m.

Top eight after the first three throws get three more attempts while the remaining four in the 12-man final are eliminated.

(With PTI inputs)