Why was Lakshya Sen's win on Olympic debut 'deleted'? Indian shuttler in tough spot as 'unfair' rule called out

Lakshya Sen's win vs Guatemala's Kevin Cordon in the men's singles Group L match at Paris Olympics has been ‘deleted’. Cordon withdrew from the ongoing Paris Olympics due to a left elbow injury. In accordance with BWF rules for group stage play, the match between Lakshya and Cordon has been ‘deleted’. India's Lakshya Sen hits a shot against Guatemala's Kevin Cordon.(AFP)

Lakshya's ranking will now be based on results from his remaining Group L matches. He is up against Julian Carragi next, on July 29.

Reacting to the development, many fans called the decision 'unfair' for Lakshya. One fan wrote on X, ““As per BWF General Competition Regulations”, una it is bewildering how such inequitable rules are created and approved. This situation is utterly unjust and deeply unfair to Lakshya Sen.”

Here are the other reactions-

Other than Lakshya, even Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made a strong start, with a 21-17 21-14 win vs France's Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar in Group C. Meanwhile, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto lost to Republic Korea's Kim So Yeong, Kong Hee Yong in straight games in their group match.

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu also began her campaign strongly with a straight-game win against Maldives Fathimath Abdul Razzaq, clinching a 21-9 21-6 group stage victory.

Speaking after the win, Sindhu said, "It was a good start, I am happy. I was able to get used to the court and the atmosphere. It has been a long time, coming back after three years, it's a very special one. 2016 (Olympics) was different and 2020 (2021) was completely different. It is a sort of mixture of both. I am enjoying and looking to the second match."

Speaking on her approach on Sunday, she said, "It's important to be mentally strong when you're really at your lows, or you don't know what's happening, or you get really upset with the way you're playing, and when you start losing matches - you think nothing is working out."

"My team speaks to me in a positive way - makes me understand it's okay to be low at times. We are humans and it might not be your day, but it is important to bounce back and take it slowly day by day.

"I'm sure everybody has these days, where you at times don't know what's happening and you feel that everything is gone from you," she added.