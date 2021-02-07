Omoruyi, Oregon handle Washington 86-74
Eugene Omoruyi scored 25 points and Oregon used 12 3-pointers and dominant rebounding to take an 86-74 victory over Washington on Saturday despite the Ducks missing their leading scorer.
Chris Duarte (17.8 points per game) sat out after injuring his right ankle in a loss to Washington State on Thursday. The Ducks (10-4, 5-3 Pac-12) were also without starting forward Eric Williams (12.3) for the second straight game because of COVID-19 protocols.
Omoruyi, the only Duck to start all 14 games, hit double figures for the 13th time. Jalen Terry made five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 15 points. Will Richardson, who played in his first game this season on Thursday after recovering from a thumb injury, added 19. That trio combined to make 11 of 17 from the arc.
Both teams shot around 50% but the Ducks outrebounded Washington 32-20 including plus-7 on the offensive boards.
Oregon maintained a double-digit lead in the second half and built a 20-point bulge with 11 minutes remaining after Terry sank four consecutive 3-pointers. His five 3-pointers were just three short of his season total coming in.
Washington ran off 10 straight points to get within 11 with four minutes left but the Ducks responded with an 8-0 run that ended with a pair of free throws and a bucket after Huskies coach Mike Hopkins was called for a technical.
Quade Green scored 21 of 23 points in the second half, his two free throws with a minute left accounting for the final margin. Marcus Tsohonis added 15 points and Nate Roberts 13 for Washington (3-14, 2-10), which has lost three in a row.
Both teams started out hot with five straight points from Tsohonis giving the Huskies an 18-14 lead. But the Huskies then made just one of their next eight shots and the Ducks took the lead back and went ahead 42-31 at halftime on Omoruyi’s 3-pointer in the final seconds.
Oregon, which also beat Washington 74-71 on Dec. 12, is at Arizona State and Washington is host to USC, both games on Thursday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
