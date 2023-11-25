close_game
News / Sports / Others / Hunner Singh, 15, scripts history, secures podium finish in debut National Karting Championship 2023

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 25, 2023

Hunner Singh bagged a podium finish in his debut National Karting Championship. The 15-year-old is from Gurgaon in Haryana.

15-year-old teenage sensation Hunner Singh scripted history in his debut MECO FMSCI National Karting Championship 2023, securing a podium finish in his maiden year.

Hunner Singh grabbed a podium finish.

Hunner, who is from Gurgaon in Haryana, is part of a community, which is mainly predominated by karting participants from South India and North India doesn't have any FMSCI-approved tracks. Due to the absence of such tracks, he commutes monthly to Bengaluru, which is also the karting hub of India. Last year, a rib fracture ruled him out of the 2022 National Karting Championship.

The injury served as extra motivation for him and he bounced back to form, sealing podium finishes in seven out of ten championship races.

Commenting on his achievement, he said, "Standing on the podium at the national championship is a dream come true. It was a tough competition, but I'm grateful for the unwavering support of my team, Birel ART India, and the guidance of my coach/principal, Preetham. My race engineer, Abhi, played a crucial role. I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to my parents, especially my dad, who has been by my side throughout this incredible journey."

He also credited his 'lucky cactus socks' worn during the final, as a charm that brings him confidence. He will be looking to build on his podium finish and establish himself as one of the best in the country.

