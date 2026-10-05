Adani Ahmedabad Marathon joins World Athletics Global Calendar ahead of its 10th edition on November 29

The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has been included in the World Athletics Global Calendar, marking a significant moment for the race as it prepares for its 10th edition on 29 November 2026. For the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, the listing means performances at the race are eligible for consideration in World Athletics Rankings.

World Athletics is the global governing body for athletics, overseeing the sport across 214 Member Federations and setting the standards for international athletics competitions. Its Global Calendar brings recognised competitions from around the world and gives athletes, federations and the wider athletics community a common global reference point.

For the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, the listing means performances at the race are eligible for consideration in World Athletics Rankings. It also brings Ahmedabad into the international road-racing calendar, giving the city a place on the global circuit of recognised races.

The recognition reflects the standards behind the event, including course measurement and certification, race operations, medical preparedness, timing and results, elite athlete management, and compliance with applicable athletics and anti-doping regulations.

The milestone also reflects how far the marathon has come. What started with a few thousand runners has grown into a city-wide sporting event, with more than 24,000 runners taking part in the previous edition. Each year, runners, volunteers, families and Armed Forces personnel come out on the streets of Ahmedabad to be part of the race.

The connection with the city has gone hand in hand with the marathon’s #Run4OurSoldiers journey. For a decade, the initiative has brought citizens and the Armed Forces together to honour the courage, service and sacrifice of India’s soldiers, giving the marathon a purpose that goes beyond the race itself.

The recognition comes as Ahmedabad looks ahead to the 2030 Commonwealth Games. For a city building a stronger sporting culture, the inclusion of its flagship marathon on the World Athletics Global Calendar marks another important step on that journey.

Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said, "Being part of the World Athletics Global Calendar is a proud moment for everyone who has made this marathon what it is today, from the runners and volunteers to the Armed Forces personnel who run alongside us. This recognition validates the standards we have built, including course certification, runner safety, timing systems and elite athlete management. Ahmedabad celebrates this marathon as a festival, with people from every neighbourhood coming onto the streets together. As we head into our 10th edition, we remain committed to giving this city a race worthy of this recognition."