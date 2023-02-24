All about LA Lakers star Mo Bamba: His NBA journey, dates, net worth and more

Basketball player Mo Bamba is the latest addition to the star-studded La Lakers team. His selection has strengthened the side further in the presence of bigwigs LeBron James and Anthony Davis. At seven foot tall and with a 7'10" wing span, Bamba might be one of the best in business in times to come. Experts are already hailing him as a great defensive fit for the team.

Mo Bamba's personal life

24-year old Mo Bamba was born as Mohamed Karlakwan Damala Bamba on on May 12, 1998, in Harlem, New York to Lancine Bamba and Aminata Johnson who were emigrants from Ivory Coast. He comes from a family of two brothers and three sisters, although he never met two of his sisters. The love for basketball runs in the family as his brother, Sidiki Johnson played the game at college level at Arizona, Providence, and Wabash Valley. His other brother, Ibrahim Johnson also played college basketball at Farmingdale State and Montevallo.

ALSO READ: 'Little kick, and you'll be out': Female WWE wrestler fires salvo at Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

Start to his Basketball career

The LA Lakers star first played basketball at the age of six which eventually led him to Westtown School in Westtown, Pennsylvania. It was there that he rose to fame as a standout high school basketball player, thus earning him a spot in the 2017 McDonald's All-American Game and the Nike Hoop Summit.

With his sensational performances in high school, Bamba got recognised as a five-star recruit and received offers from renowned schools like Kentucky, Duke, Texas, and Michigan. However, he ultimately chose to attend the University of Texas at Austin. He played in the 2017-2018 season in Texas. In 30 games, he averaged 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game. His excellent performance helped him make the cut into the Big 12's All-Newcomer Team and All-Defensive Team. Additionally, he was selected as a member of the All-Big 12 Second Team.

His NBA Journey

After one season of college basketball, Bamba got selected into the 2018 NBA Draft as the sixth pick by the Orlando Magic. He established himself as a reliable backup center who can defend the rim and space the floor. He then signed a two-year deal worth $21 million with the Magic during the offseason, but he was eventually traded to the LA team.

He played 266 games over five seasons with Orlando and averaged 7.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.4 bpg, and 0.93pg. He shot 47.7% and 36.0% from deep.In two games with the Lakers, Bamba is averaging 7.0 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 1.5 bpg, and 1.0 3pg on 33.3% shooting.

Mo Bamba's love life

There have been reports in the media which link Bamba to a woman named Ibby Fischer who lives in Shanghai and that the couple are in a long-distance relationship. However, in the absence of confirmation by the LA Lakers star, it won't be accurate to label Fischer as his partner based solely on unconfirmed speculations.

Mo Bamba's Net Worth

Mo Bamba's estimated net worth from his basketball career is approximately $5 million as of 2023. He is also recognized for his philanthropic work through his foundation called "The Mo Bamba Foundation." He has used a portion of his earnings to help the needy and one of his recent charitable efforts was the unveiling of a new basketball facility at the SOS Village Abobo-Gare in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire in August. The facility was built to serve more than 200 children every day.