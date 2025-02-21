American football star Carson Beck, girlfriend fall victim to huge robbery as thieves steal luxury vehicles

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck fell victim to a horrific robbery, losing two of his luxury vehicles, overnight in South Florida. According to reports, even Beck’s girlfriend, Miami women’s basketball star Hanna Cavinder’s SUV was also stolen. Police in Florida are still searching for Beck’s Lamborghini and Mercedes. Meanwhile, they have reportedly found Cavinder’s car. Carson Beck poses for a photo with his girlfriend.

It is being reported that the Lamborghini which was stolen was purchased for 300k dollars.

Speaking to WSVN-TV, Beck’s agent Jeff Hoffman said, “We are grateful for the swift and diligent efforts of the Miami Police Department in handling this situation. Their professionalism and dedication are truly appreciated. While incidents like this are unfortunate, we have full confidence in the authorities and their ongoing work.”

Beck is an American football quarterback, who previously also played for the Georgia Bulldogs, with whom he won the 2021 and 2022 National Championships as a backup.

Beck is currently recovering after a surgery on his right elbow, and is expected to take part in spring practice. Miami coach Mario Cristobal recently spoke on his expected return. He said, “There’s always hope. You know, the sooner the better. I know we went through examinations yesterday and everything’s ahead of schedule. I’ll probably have more clarity in maybe a couple of weeks, so I'd hate to say this or that. I know that certainly for the summertime everything is scheduled to be full-throttle, full-go. But there is anticipation of maybe earlier. I just don’t have it yet.”

Beck hurt himself while playing for Georgia and had surgery on December 23.

Beck spent five seasons at Georgia, and started in their last two seasons. He completed 68 percent of his passes, 628 of 923, for 7,912 yards, 58 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his college career. He appeared in 39 games for Georgia, 27 of them in the last two seasons. The Bulldogs went 24-3 in those 27 games.