American GM Hans Niemann proposes solution for controversial FIDE ratings decay saga

Recently, FIDE implemented a massive change in their rating system, which took effect on October 1. The modification applies to players rated 2650 and above, and will impact approximately 70 top-rated GMs. According to the new rule, when top GMs face lower-rated players, the games will now be completely rating-free on the upside. But if they draw or fall to a defeat, their rating could see a huge change. So now if the likes of Magnus Carlsen and D Gukesh play against lower-raed opponenst, a draw or a defeat could see them lose plenty of points and a win will barely see a change. Hans Niemann dropped his verdict on the ratings decay saga.

Taking to X, FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky clarified the decision and clarified that its to avoid rating farming. He also revealed that FIDE would be working to resolve the ratings decay issue.

"Additionally, FIDE prepared a detailed questionnaire related to ratings. After what period a player should be considered inactive? How to approach rating decay, etc," he wrote.

"This will be sent to the top - 100 and women's top-50, to have their feedback before taking the decisions on a whole range of matters.

"I'd like to thank FIDE QC for the fruitful joint work on the matter."

American GM Hans Niemann revealed on social media that he completed FIDE's questionnaire. He wrote, “I just complete FIDE's questionnaire regarding minimum games and rating decay. I hope that all top players use this as an opportunity to voice their opinion. I would propose a 40 game minimum vs players 2500+ and a relative rating decay if you are under the limit. The classical time control also needs to be sped up, I would be a huge fan of 45+30.”