SYDNEY — Argentina took advantage of some early handling errors and indiscipline by the Wallabies for a 19-7 halftime lead and held on to beat Australia 28-26 on Saturday in a Rugby Championship match at a sold-out Sydney Football Stadium. Argentina beats Australia 28-26 in Rugby Championship match

The Wallabies came into the match on a high after their spirited last-minute 28-24 win last week over Argentina in the north Queensland city of Townsville.

There was a flurry of early scoring, but most of it was to the visitors with the Pumas leading 10-7 after just 10 minutes. After Argentina took the lead in the fifth minute on a penalty goal by Santiago Carreras, Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i barged over to score a converted try two minutes later to give the home side a brief lead, its only of the afternoon.

Argentina claimed the restart but after a knock-on, the Wallabies earned a scrum free kick. But captain Julián Montoya, leading the side in his 50th test, attempted a charge down and scored a try for Argentina.

Carreras converted and kicked a penalty goal three minutes later and Argentina led 13-7 after just 15 minutes. Two more Carreras penalty goals — he had four in the first half — gave the Pumas their 12-point halftime lead.

Carreras stayed perfect early in the second half and kicked his fifth penalty goal in the 44th minute after the Wallabies were called for obstruction to extend Argentina's lead to 22-7 and beyond a two-try margin.

Carreras was on the board again 10 minutes later to extend Argentina's lead to 25-7 and the Wallabies slowly starting seeing the match slip away.

But Australia reduced the deficit with three late tries and stout defense earned the Pumas their second win of the tournament. Argentina is now 2-2, including a first-ever home win over the All Blacks.

Coming into Saturday's match, Australia won two of its three tests in the Rugby Championship. The Wallabies had an upset win over the World Cup champion Springboks at Ellis Park in Johannesburg and a narrow loss in Cape Town to open the tournament before last week’s win.

All four teams in the tournament are idle next weekend. When it resumes on Sept. 27, New Zealand will host Australia at Auckland's Eden Park and the Springboks play Argentina at Durban, South Africa.

rugby: /hub/rugby

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.