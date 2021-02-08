IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Arun Bhardwaj covers 560 Kms run in 166 hours across three main cities of Maharashtra
Arun Bhardwaj.
Arun Bhardwaj.
others

Arun Bhardwaj covers 560 Kms run in 166 hours across three main cities of Maharashtra

  • Arun Bhardwaj becomes the first Indian Ultra-Marathon Runner to complete the Mumbai-Nashik-Pune-Mumbai run
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:20 PM IST

Arun Kumar Bhardwaj, the only Indian winner of the international multi-day race, added another feather to his cap as he successfully completed his Mumbai-NashikPune-Mumbai run. The 560 km non-stop run across three major cities of Maharashtra was commenced on January 31, 2021, and completed in 166 hours.

Over the years, Bhardwaj has won many long-distance running titles but this run was taken up by him as an initiative to spread the message of living a healthy lifestyle by exercising, running, and inspiring people through action. Bhardwaj chose this route because he loves challenges in running and this route was very challenging due to heat and steep ghats.

The 14km long Kasara ghat which falls on this route has a high gradient and considered as one of the toughest ghats. During his run of 6.5 days, Arun covered a distance of 80 km on an average per day, and many people on the way accompanied him a few kilometers to show their support towards running and a healthier lifestyle.

“The running scenario in India is beginning to gain momentum since few years. Apart from helping to spread the message of health and fitness, the ultra-marathon runs will aid our future athletes in preparations as they compete for a place in Olympics," Bhardwaj, one of the first internationally acclaimed endurance racers from India, while speaking about his run said.

"I run because I want to inspire more and more people to take up running and also the athlete in me wants to challenge myself to work hard and be fit and healthy. I also want to be a role model for my daughters.”

As an ultra-marathon runner, the Delhi resident is used to covering several hundred kilometers over a few days. His fondest is the 4100-km run from Kargil to Kanyakumari, via Leh, which took him two months to complete. Over the years, Bhardwaj has won many long-distance running titles, the most noteworthy being the ‘6-Day Race ’in South Africa in 2010 setting a South Asian record at the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
marathon runner
app
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
tennis

Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Sandgren said on Twitter he had tested positive in November and returned another positive test on Monday and might not be able to board the flight, one of 15 carrying players and coaching staff to the first Grand Slam of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 AM IST
They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
tennis

Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Isner, a former top 10 player now ranked 25th, lost to Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Korda and American Christian Harrison each won playing in his first career quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
badminton

India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
tennis

Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arun Bhardwaj.
Arun Bhardwaj.
others

Bhardwaj covers 560 Kms run in 166 hours across three main cities of Maharashtra

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:20 PM IST
  • Arun Bhardwaj becomes the first Indian Ultra-Marathon Runner to complete the Mumbai-Nashik-Pune-Mumbai run
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaspal Rana, former international and junior team coach, says NRAI has a policy in place to only field young shooters in tournaments that matter. Image for representative purposes only.(Getty Images)
Jaspal Rana, former international and junior team coach, says NRAI has a policy in place to only field young shooters in tournaments that matter. Image for representative purposes only.(Getty Images)
others

Banned shooters could get reprieve, NRAI to persuade governing body for stay

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:03 PM IST
The shooters, including Tokyo Olympics quota holder Yashaswini Deswal, were prohibited from competing at the nationals after they took part in unrecognised online tournaments last year without the approval of the sport's apex body in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium.(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium.(Pool via REUTERS)
others

F1 champion Hamilton signs 1-year deal to stay at Mercedes

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Since joining Mercedes for the 2013 season, Hamilton has won six world championship titles — moving him level with Michael Schumacher on a record seven for his career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru: Indian women hockey team captain Rani Rampal dons new jersey during a practice session ahead of the FIH Women's Series finals, at Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru, (PTI)
Bengaluru: Indian women hockey team captain Rani Rampal dons new jersey during a practice session ahead of the FIH Women's Series finals, at Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru, (PTI)
others

Rani, Humpy, Manu nominated for BBC 'Indian Sportswoman of the Year' honour

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Vinesh Phogat, who is the only Indian woman wrestler to have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and the Asian Games 100m silver medallist Dutee Chand, who missed out on the inaugural award last year, have been again nominated by the 40-member jury panel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
others

Biden says decision on 2020 Games 'has to be based on science'

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Biden, speaking on a Westwood One Sports radio programme broadcast on Sunday during halftime of the Super Bowl, said he hoped the Games would take place, mainly for the sake of the athletes who have trained so hard for them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spinks, with a big grin that often showed off his missing front teeth, was popular among boxing fans. (Reuters)
Spinks, with a big grin that often showed off his missing front teeth, was popular among boxing fans. (Reuters)
others

Leon Spinks, who took title from Ali, dies at 67

AP, Las Vegas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:53 AM IST
  • Leon Spinks, who won Olympic gold and then shocked the boxing world by beating Muhammad Ali to win the heavyweight title in only his eighth pro fight, has died.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alexander Volkov knocks out Alistair Overeem.(Twitter)
Alexander Volkov knocks out Alistair Overeem.(Twitter)
others

Volkov floors Alistair Overeem, stakes his claim as top UFC heavyweight

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:23 PM IST
The 6-foot-7 Volkov (33-8) dropped Overeem (47-19) with a left hook at 2:06 of the second, prompting the ref to call the bout at the UFC Apex.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP