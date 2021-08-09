Home / Sports / Others / Ashwini-Sikki finish runners-up at Denmark Masters International Challenge
Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.(Twitter)
Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.(Twitter)
others

Ashwini-Sikki finish runners-up at Denmark Masters International Challenge

The Indian pair, seeded second, squandered an opening game advantage to lose 21-15 19-21 14-21 to the Danish combination in just under an hour's contest.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Esbjerg, Denmark
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 11:06 AM IST

Indian women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy finished runners-up at the Denmark Masters after going down narrowly against top seeds Amalie Magelund and Freja Ravn of Denmark in the final here.

The Indian pair, seeded second, squandered an opening game advantage to lose 21-15 19-21 14-21 to the Danish combination in just under an hour's contest.

Among other Indians, Lakshya Sen had lost in the semi-finals to France's Christo Popov, while his brother Chirag Sen and Subhankar Dey, seeded fourth, bowed out at the quarter-final stages.

In women's singles, Aakarshi Kashyap was the most impressive but lost the semi-final to fourth seed Dane Julie Dawall Jakobsen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashwini ponnappa-satwiksairaj rankireddy
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.