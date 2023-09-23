Asian Games 2023 Day 1 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule for September 24 in Asiad Hangzhou
Asian Games 2023, Day 2: Here is India's full schedule for Sunday (September 24), in Hangzhou.
With the Asian Games 2023 having officially begun, India will be aiming to open their medal tally on Sunday (September 24) in Hangzhou. India have bought a 655-member contingent to China for the multi-sports continental event, with heavy expectations.
The Indian rowing team will be competing in five different medal events on Sunday. The spotlight will be on Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, who will be participating in the six-boat men's lightweight double sculls Final A. Meanwhile, the Indian men's double sculls, women's coxless four, men's coxless pair, men's coxed eight teams will also be taking part in medal races.
Also Read | Asian Games: Hangzhou rains throw training schedule off gear
The India women's cricket team will have the chance to confirm a medal, if they defeat Bangladesh in the semi-finals on Sunday. Meanwhile, the men's and women's football teams will be in action.
Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen will begin her Asian Games campaign in the women's 50kg category, taking on Vietnam's Thi Tam Nguyen, whom she defeated in the World Championship final in March this year. Shooters Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh and Ramita will also be in action, with medal chances in the women's 10m air rifle shooting events.
Here is India’s entire schedule for Asian Games 2023 on Sunday (September 23):
Boxing
Women’s 54kg Round of 16: Preeti Pawar (IND) vs Silina Alhasanat (JOR) - 11:45 AM IST
Women’s 50kg Round of 32: Nikhat Zareen (IND) vs Thi Tam Nguyen (VIE) - 4:30 PM IST
Cricket
Women’s semi-final 1: India vs Bangladesh - 6:30 AM IST
Chess
Men’s Individual rounds 1 and 2 (Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi) - 12:30 PM IST onwards
Women’s individual rounds 1 and 2 (Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli) - 12:30 PM IST onwards
Esports
FC Online Round of 32 and bracket matches (Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka) - 8:00 AM IST onwards
Football
Women’s first round Group B: India vs Thailand - 1:30 PM IST
Men’s first round Group A: India vs Myanmar - 5:00 PM IST
Fencing
Men’s foil individual (Dev and Bibish Kathiresan) - 6:30 AM IST onwards
Women’s epee individual (Ena Arora and Taniksha Khatri) - 10:00 AM IST onwards
Hockey
Preliminary Men’s Pool A: India vs Uzbekistan - 8:45 AM IST
Modern Pentathlon
Men’s team: Mayank Vaibhav Chaphekar - 3:00 PM IST
Rugby sevens
Women’s Pool F: India vs Hong Kong China - 10:00 AM IST
Women’s Pool F: India vs Japan - 3:35 PM IST
Rowing
Women’s lightweight double sculls Final B (Kiran, Anshika Bharti) - 6:30 AM IST
Medal event: Men’s lightweight double sculls Final A (Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh) - 7:10 AM IST
Medal event: Men’s double sculls Final A (Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh) - 8:00 AM IST
Medal event: Women’s coxless four Final A (Aswathi PB, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi, Rukmani) - 8:20 AM IST
Medal event: Men coxless pair Final A (Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram) - 8:40 AM IST
Medal event: Men’s coxed eight Final A (Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar) - 9:00 AM IST
Sailing
Qualifying races in multiple categories (multiple athletes) - 8:30 AM IST onwards
Shooting
Women’s 10m air rifle qualification, individual final and team final (Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita) - 6:00 AM IST onwards
Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol qualification phase 1 (Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh) - 6:30 AM IST onwards
Swimming
Men’s 100m freestyle heats and final (Anand AS, Tanish George Matthew) - 7:30 AM IST onwards
Men’s 100m backstroke heats and final (Sriharni Nataraj, Utkarsh Santosh Patil) - 7:30 AM IST onwards
Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay heats and final (Janhvi Choudhary, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Maana Patel, Shivangi Sarma) - 7:30 AM IST onwards
Tennis
Men’s doubles round 1: India 2 vs Nepal 1 - 9:30 AM IST onwards
Men’s singles round 1: Sumit Nagal (IND) vs Marco Ho Tin Leung (MAC) - 9:30 AM IST onwards
Table Tennis
Women’s team round of 16: India vs Thailand - 7:30 AM IST
Men’s team round of 16: India vs Kazakhstan - 9:30 AM IST
Volleyball
Men’s classification 1st-6th: India vs Japan - 12:00 PM IST
Wushu
Men's changquan final (Anjul Namdeo, Suraj Singh Mayanglambam) - 6:30 AM IST
Men’s 56kg 1/8 final: Sunil Singh Mayanglambam (IND) vs Arnel Mandal (PHI) - 5:00 PM IST onwards
