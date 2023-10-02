News / Sports / Others / Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: Athletics medal rush poised to continue, medal awaits in table tennis
Live

Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: Athletics medal rush poised to continue, medal awaits in table tennis

Oct 02, 2023 06:35 AM IST
OPEN APP

Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: Sutirtha and Ayhika stunned China's world champion pair in the quarterfinals and are now eyeing a spot in the final.

Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: Day 8 ended with a medal rush in athletics. the Indian contingent won a total of 13 medals on that day alone, including three golds. Two of those golds came in track and field, with Avinash Sable dominated men's 1000m steeplechase with a Games record time and Tajinderpal Singh Toor defending his Asian Games gold medal. There were a slew of silvers and three bronze medals. All of this led to India's medal tally surpassing 50.

Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates:
Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates:(AFP)

India's archery contingent will now look to make progress with the events entering the elimination stages. Meanwhile, women's doubles table tennis pair Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee will be looking to seal at least a silver medal by qualifying for the final. The duo had stunned China's Meng Chen and Yidi Wang, the world champions in the event, in a quarterfinal that sent quite a few shockwaves.

Catch the Live Updates of Day 9 of Asian Games 2023:

India's medal tally-

Gold: 13

Silver: 21

Bronze: 19

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 02, 2023 06:35 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: Stay tuned!

    Stay tuned folks as we bring to to you live coverage of athletics and archery!

  • Oct 02, 2023 06:17 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: India's medals

    Gold: 13

    Silver: 21

    Bronze: 19

  • Oct 02, 2023 05:30 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: India's schedule for Day 9

    Archery

    6:30 AM onwards- Recurve and compound team (mixed, men and women) elimination matches

    11:45 AM onwards- Recurve and compound individual (men and women) elimination matches

    Athletics

    6:40 AM- Men’s high jump qualification (Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Jesse Sandesh)

    7:10 AM- Men’s 800m round 1 heats (Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal)

    7:45 AM- Men’s 400m hurdles round 1 heats (T Santhosh Kumar, Yashas Palaksha)

    7:45 AM- Women’s 400m hurdles round 1 heats (Vithya Ramraj, Sinchal Ravi)

    4:30 PM- Women’s pole vault finals (Pavithra Vengatesh)

    4:40 PM- Women’s long jump finals (Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan)

    4:50 PM- Women’s 3000m steeplechase final (Parul Chaudhary, Preeti)

    5:25 PM- Men’s 200m finals (Amlan Borgohain)

    6:10 PM- Mixed relay 4x400m finals (Team India)

    Badminton

    7:30 AM onwards- Men’s singles round of 64 (Kidambi Srikanth)

    7:30 AM onwards- Men’s doubles round of 32 (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun)

    7:30 AM onwards- Mixed doubles round of 32 (Rohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy, Sai Pratheek K/Tanisha Crasto)

    Basketball

    1:30 PM- Women's quarter-finals: India vs DPR Korea

    Bridge

    6:30 AM onwards- Men's, women’s and mixed team round robin 2 (Indian teams)

    Canoeing

    7:40 AM- Men’s canoe single 1000m sprint final (Niraj Verma)

    8:20 AM- Women’s canoe double 500m sprint final (Megha Pradeep, Shivani Verma)

    8:25 AM- Women’s kayak double 500m sprint final (Binita Chanu Oinam, Parvathy Geeta)

    9:15 AM- Men’s canoe double 500m sprint final (Ribason Singh Ningthoujam, Gyaneshwor Singh Philem)

    Chess

    12:30 PM onwards- Men’s team round 4 (Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa)

    12:30 PM onwards- Women’s team round 4 (Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B)

    Diving

    4:30 PM- Men’s 1m springboard final (London Singh Hemam)

    Equestrian

    7:00 AM onwards- Eventing jumping team final and individual final (Apurva Kishor Dabhade, Vikas Kumar, Ashish Vivek Limaye)

    Hockey

    1:15 PM- Preliminary men's Pool A: India vs Bangladesh

    Kabaddi

    1:30 PM- Women’s team Group A: India vs Chinese Taipei

    Kurash

    7:00 AM onwards (medal rounds start from 11:30 AM)- Medal event: Men’s -90kg (Yash Kumar Chauhan)

    7:00 AM onwards (medal rounds start from 11:30 AM)- Medal event: Women’s -87kg (Jyoti Tokas)

    Roller skating

    6:30 AM- Men's speed skating 3000m relay heats and final (Vikram Rajendra Ingale, Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Anandkumar Velkumar)

    7:00 AM- Women's speed skating 3000m relay final (Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Sanjana Bathula, Heeral Sadhu, Aarathy Kasturi Raj)

    Sepaktakraw

    7:30 AM- Men's quadrant preliminary Group B: India vs Singapore

    12:30 PM- Men's quadrant preliminary Group B: India vs Philippines

    12:30 PM- Women's quadrant preliminary Group B: India vs Philippines

    Squash

    10:00 AM- Mixed doubles Pool D (Anahat Singh/Abhay Singh): India vs Thailand

    12:30 PM onwards- Men’s singles round of 16 (Mahesh Mangaonkar, Saurav Ghosal)

    12:30 PM onwards- Women’s singles round of 16 (Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna)

    Table tennis

    10:15 AM- Women’s doubles semi-finals: Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee (IND) vs Suyong Cha/Sugyong Pak (PRK)

  • Oct 02, 2023 05:19 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Day 9 of the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Stay tuned!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
asian games
live

Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: Athletics medal rush poised to continue

others
Updated on Oct 02, 2023 06:35 AM IST

Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: Sutirtha and Ayhika stunned China's world champion pair in the quarterfinals and are now eyeing a spot in the final.

live Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates:(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

The DQ controversy that almost threw Yarraji off-track

After China's Yanni Wu was disqualified for a false start, the officials sought to disqualify the Indian too but better sense prevailed.

India's Jyothi Yarraji reacts before the start of women's 100-meter hurdle final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou(PTI)
others
Published on Oct 02, 2023 12:17 AM IST
ByShantanu Srivastava, Hangzhou

You vs you: Why India's shooters stumbled at the 'final' hurdle

The shooting contingent had a lot of success but of the seven gold medals won, five came in team events while the individual finals yielded just two golds.

Manu shot a brilliant 590 to come out leading from the qualification round, yet finished fifth in the final after a few external factors (stoppages,
others
Published on Oct 01, 2023 10:58 PM IST
ByRutvick Mehta

India Full Schedule, Asian Games Day 9: Full list of events for Indians on Oct 2

India Full Schedule, Asian Games Day 9: More medals could come in athletics while one awaits in table tennis.

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee stunned compete against China's Chen Meng and Wang Yidi in table tennis women's doubles quarter-final table tennis to confirm a medal for themselves. (AFP)
others
Updated on Oct 02, 2023 06:06 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Privilege might give you a starting line': Bindra wins hearts with epic reply

Abhinav Bindra had established himself as a trailblazer after becoming the first Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

Bindra was the first Indian to hold the World and Olympic titles in men's 10m air rifle.(PTI)
others
Updated on Oct 01, 2023 10:09 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Why Jyothi Yarraji's bronze medal was upgraded to silver at Asian Games

Indian hurdler Jyothi Yarraji took home a silver medal at the Asian Games after the false start controversy.

China's Yuwei Lin and India's Jyothi Yarraji in action during the women's 100m hurdles final(REUTERS)
others
Updated on Oct 02, 2023 06:07 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Naihati, a new table tennis hub in Bengal

In Sutirtha and Ayhika's town, their former coach Mihir Ghosh continues the search for new champions.

India's Sutirtha Mukherjee (L) and Ayhika Mukherjee (R) celebrate a point as they compete against China's Chen Meng and Wang Yidi in the women's doubles quarter-final table tennis match(AFP)
others
Published on Oct 01, 2023 07:58 PM IST
ByDhiman Sarkar, Kolkata

Sable sets own agenda for steeplechase gold, Punia in podium at 40

Saroj Kumar and Harmilan Bains won silver in the men’s and women’s 1,500m with shot-putter Tajinderpal Toor clinching victory off his final throw.

Gold medallists India's Avinash Sable celebrates after winning the men's 3000m steeplechase final with silver medallist Japan's Ryoma Aoki and bronze medallist Japan's Seiya Sunada(REUTERS)
others
Updated on Oct 02, 2023 12:12 AM IST
ByShantanu Srivastava, Hangzhou

Asian Games: Nikhat goes down fighting with bronze after upset loss in semifinal

This is Nikhat's maiden Asiad medal, but the 27-year-old would be disappointed at not bettering it with a gold.

India's Nikhat Zareen prepares her move during women's 50 kg boxing event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China(PTI)
others
Updated on Oct 01, 2023 06:12 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Asian Games 2023: Kynan Chenai shoots down individual bronze in men's trap

With 3 medals in trap on the last day of competition, Indian shooters will return home with 22 medals - their best ever in the continental showpiece.

Kynan went on to shoot down the bronze after being in contention for silver, aggregating 32 out of 40.
others
Published on Oct 01, 2023 02:56 PM IST
PTI |

India break Asian Games record to clinch team shooting gold in men's Trap

India scored 361 – four more than Kuwait's 357 in the 1994 Asian Games to create a new record in the men's Trap team event.

Indian shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman competes in the Trap-75 Team Men(PTI)
others
Updated on Oct 01, 2023 12:06 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Aditi Ashok fumbles but clinches historic silver for India at Asian Games

Finishing at -17, Aditi became a part of Indian sporting folklore as she became the first woman golfer to win a medal at the Asian Games.

Aditi Ashok of India plays a shot from a bunker.(Getty Images)
others
Published on Oct 01, 2023 10:19 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Asian Games Day 8 Highlights: Sable, Toor win gold as medals rain in athletics

Asian Games 2023 Day 8 Highlights: Medals galore and a dash of controversy on what was arguably the most eventful day for the Indian contingent in Hangzhou.

live Asian Games 2023 Day 8 Highlights:
others
Updated on Oct 01, 2023 09:56 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Asian Games Day 8 India Full Schedule: What is IND's schedule for October 1

Asian Games 2023 Day 8 India Full Schedule: The men's badminton team, who defeated Korea in the semifinals, will lock horns with China in the gold medal event.

Asian Games 2023 Day 8 India Full Schedule(PTI)
others
Updated on Oct 01, 2023 05:36 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Asian Games: The Mukherjees script a miracle

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee scripted one of the most astonishing results at this Asian Games from an Indian viewpoint

Sutirtha Mukherjee (R) and Ayhika Mukherjee (L) celebrate their win against China's Chen Meng and Wang Yidi in the women's doubles quarter-final table tennis match during the Asian Games in Hangzhou(AFP)
others
Published on Sep 30, 2023 11:10 PM IST
ByRutvick Mehta, Mumbai
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out