Asian Games: Parveen Hooda completes golden redemption

Three years after she won a bronze medal at the Asian Games that was later struck off for a whereabouts failure, boxer Parveen Hooda redeemed herself by winning the 65kg gold medal at the Nishio Gymnasium in Aichi on Friday. The 26-year-old defeated reigning Asian Championships gold medallist from Chinese Taipei, Chen Nien-chin, in a split (3-2) verdict. India's Parveen Hooda (L) won gold on Friday. (PTI)

The result made her only the third Indian woman after Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain to win an Asian Games gold. While Mary Kom won her gold in 2014, Lovlina's 75kg gold came just a few hours before Parveen took the ring.

The face-off against the Paris Olympics bronze medallist was not expected to be easy, and Chen tested Parveen in every aspect. More than once in their exchanges, Parveen was pushed to the ropes or in the corner, but her nimble footwork and relentless offensive game extricated her. Besides her indefatigable spirit, what stood out was Parveen's accuracy. Not afraid to take punches, she repeatedly went in searching for an opening. Chen's guard was tough to breach, but Lovlina's razor-sharp left jab found a way more than once.