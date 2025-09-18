Sal Frelick had a three-run homer, Blake Perkins drove in five runs and Brandon Woodruff allowed one run over five innings to pace the NL Central- leading Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-2 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night. Blake Perkins' 5 RBIs carry Brewers past Angels

Woodruff , who missed all of last season following surgery, was making his first start in 11 days after skipping a turn for extra rest. Woodruff allowed two hits, including a solo homer, striking out nine and walking one in a 69-pitch outing.

Taylor Ward had two solo homers, his 32nd and 33rd, for the Angels, who have lost six straight.

Angels starter Jose Soriano was removed in the second inning after being struck by a 107.4 mph line drive off the bat of Jake Bauers. Soriano sustained a right forearm contusion and X-rays were negative for a fracture, the team announced.

Milwaukee , which has clinched a playoff berth and has the best overall record in baseball, maintained its five-game division lead over the Cubs, who won 8-4 at Pittsburgh to also clinch a playoff spot.

The Brewers' magic number to clinch their fourth division title in five seasons is six. Milwaukee entered Wednesday 1 1/2 games ahead of Philadelphia for the best record in the National League. The Phillies were at the Dodgers later Wednesday.

Bauer's infield single to load the bases was part of the Brewers' five-run second. William Contreras walked to open and Brice Turang reached on a bunt single. After Caleb Durbin popped out, Bauers liner off Soriano stayed in the infield to load the bases.

Perkins greeted reliever Connor Brogdon with a two-run single. With two outs, Frelick capped a nine-pitch at-bat with his 11th homer, a 382-foot shot to right.

Ward's leadoff homer in the fourth made 5-1. He added a two-out homer in the sixth off Nick Mears, activated earlier in the day of the injured list.

The Brewers added an unearned run in the bottom half on a double, walk and throwing error by reliever Jose Urena.

Perkins had a bases-loaded triple in the eighth to match his career high of five RBIs.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.