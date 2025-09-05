KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bobby Witt Jr. hit a two-out solo home run in the eighth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 on Thursday night to avoid a sweep in a three-game series. Bobby Witt Jr.'s eighth inning homer helps KC avoid sweep

The Royals hit four solo homers in a game where all seven runs came on home runs.

Lucas Erceg struck out two in one inning and Carlos Estévez picked up his major league-best 37th save.

Angels starter Kyle Hendricks allowed two runs on three hits in six innings, while Kansas City starter Noah Cameron allowed three runs on five hits in five innings.

The Angels got on the board in the first on a three-run homer by Luis Rengifo. With two outs, Taylor Ward singled, Jo Adell walked and Rengifo hit a slider 384 feet down the left-field line.

The Royals answered in the second on Adam Frazier's home run, the 1,000th hit of his MLB career. Vinnie Pasquantino connected on his 29th home run of the season leading off the fourth inning to trim the deficit to 3-2.

The Royals tied it when Salvador Perez hit his 24th home run of the season, leading off the seventh inning.

Ryan Zeferjahn took the loss.

After the Royals tied the score in the bottom of the seventh, Erceg retired the Angels in order in the eighth.

With his home run, Perez reached 495 career RBIs at Kauffman Stadium, breaking a tie with Frank White for the third most RBIs in the history of the ballpark. He trails George Brett and Hal McRae .

The Angels return to start a three-game series with the Athletics. The Angels will send RHP José Soriano to the mound to face RHP Mason Barnett .

The Royals continue their nine-game homestand against the Twins. RHP Michael Wacha will start for Kansas City. Minnesota has not named its starter.

MLB: /MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.