Boxing interim panel backs its work, questions IOA panel

New Delhi: The interim committee which runs boxing said on Sunday that it would deliver the delayed Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections by the deadline of August 31 set by World Boxing, insisting that the federation’s independence should not be undermined. Boxing representational image. (REUTERS)

In a statement a day after the Indian Olympic Association said it had named a three-member committee to dissect causes for the poll delay, Col. (retd) Arun Malik, BFI executive director and member of boxing’s interim panel, appeared to question IOA’s intervention.

Referring to WB extending the panel’s term until August end, Malik said: “At the same time, it is important to reaffirm that the autonomy of the national federation is governed by the framework laid down by the world body. While we respect the intent behind the IOA’s formation of a three-member fact-finding committee, the process under way is already transparent, accountable, and well-documented. All key action points and developments have been formally communicated to both the IOA and the (sports) ministry, ensuring complete institutional clarity. With all information already in the public domain, there is little left to be uncovered.”

“Our focus remains firmly on ensuring a smooth, lawful, and timely transition in the best interest of Indian boxing.”

BFI elections have been delayed since March 28 due to internal wrangling, with the issue also reaching the court. The sports ministry and IOA have called for a quick resolution.