Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Boxing interim panel backs its work, questions IOA panel

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Jul 13, 2025 08:53 PM IST

BFI elections have been delayed since March 28 due to internal wrangling, with the issue also reaching the court.

New Delhi: The interim committee which runs boxing said on Sunday that it would deliver the delayed Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections by the deadline of August 31 set by World Boxing, insisting that the federation’s independence should not be undermined.

Boxing representational image. (REUTERS)
Boxing representational image. (REUTERS)

In a statement a day after the Indian Olympic Association said it had named a three-member committee to dissect causes for the poll delay, Col. (retd) Arun Malik, BFI executive director and member of boxing’s interim panel, appeared to question IOA’s intervention.

Referring to WB extending the panel’s term until August end, Malik said: “At the same time, it is important to reaffirm that the autonomy of the national federation is governed by the framework laid down by the world body. While we respect the intent behind the IOA’s formation of a three-member fact-finding committee, the process under way is already transparent, accountable, and well-documented. All key action points and developments have been formally communicated to both the IOA and the (sports) ministry, ensuring complete institutional clarity. With all information already in the public domain, there is little left to be uncovered.”

“Our focus remains firmly on ensuring a smooth, lawful, and timely transition in the best interest of Indian boxing.”

BFI elections have been delayed since March 28 due to internal wrangling, with the issue also reaching the court. The sports ministry and IOA have called for a quick resolution.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Boxing interim panel backs its work, questions IOA panel
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On