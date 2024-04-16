Candidates Round 10: Nepo-Gukesh draw, remain in co-lead; Nakamura and Caruana half a point behind after wins

The crucial Round 10 battle between the co-leaders Ian Nepomniachtchi and D Gukesh that was to determine which way the Candidates tournament is headed, ended in a draw. Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura managed to drive home a full point each and now find themselves only half a point behind the leaders ahead of the rest day. Indian GM D Gukesh(PTI)

Gukesh with the Black pieces was the first to spring a surprise. He deviated from Berlin to play the Cozio Defence (4…Nge7) in the Ruy Lopez and the Indian managed to equalise pretty quickly out of the opening. After the minor pieces were exchanged, the players agreed to a draw just as the game hit the Move 40 mark. Gukesh must be pleased with the result since Nepomniachtchi can be usually dangerous with White. “I was black…he played a solid game, so it was a fair result,” said Gukesh. “I’m in good shape and hopefully can continue to be this way.”

Americans Nakamura and Caruana won the only two decisive games in the open section. World No. 2 Caruana’s favourable result came against Alireza Firouzja, who appears to be knocked out of contention in the tournament. The world No 2 played the dangerous 6.Rg1?! and then dropped a novelty with Bc4 on the seventh move. Firouzja erred with moves like 30…h4 and 32…Rh5 before both players found themselves in a time scramble. Top seed Caruana managed to outplay his opponent in the endgame.

Caruana has not been in great form in this tournament and his win against Firouzja was only his second over ten rounds of play in the tournament so far. “Whether you’re behind or you’re close, it’s difficult. You have to play 14 games, there’s tiredness, nerves and a lot of emotions and pressure. Everyone is having some bad moments. I had my worst moment against Hikaru in this tournament. Luckily, I'm still fighting... this win was very important for me,” he said, after the game.

Fellow American recovered from a loss against India’s Vidit Gujrathi in the previous round with a win against lowest seed Nijat Abasov. Time troubles from his game against Vidit followed Nakamura into Round 10 as well and he found himself with only 11 minutes on the clock to make nine moves. “I was not very happy with my time usage in critical moments of the game, but we did get the win,” he said after the game.

Round 10 results

Open

Hikaru Nakamura (5.5) beat Nijat Abasov (3)

Fabiano Caruana (5.5) beat Alireza Firouzja (3.5)

Ian Nepomniachtchi (6) drew Gukesh D (6)

Praggnanandhaa R (5.5) drew Vidit Gujrathi (5)

Women

Kateryna Lagno (5.5) drew Anna Muzychuk (4)

Aleksandra Goryachkina (5.5) lost to Lei Tingjie (6.5)

Nurgyul Salimova (4) lost to Vaishali R (3.5)

Tan Zhongyi (6.5) drew Koneru Humpy (4.5)

Round 11 pairings

Open

Praggnanandhaa R - Hikaru Nakamura

Vidit Gujrathi - Ian Nepomniachtchi

Gukesh D - Fabiano Caruana

Alireza Firouzja - Nijat Abasov

Women

Tan Zhongyi - Kateryna Lagno

Koneru Humpy - Nurgyul Salimova

Vaishali R - Aleksandra Goryachkina

Lei Tingjie - Anna Muzychuk