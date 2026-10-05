Samajwadi Party to field 3rd candidate for Rajya Sabha poll, set up contest with BJP: MLA
Mehrotra said the party’s third nominee will file papers on Tuesday, the final day for filing nominations for the October 16 Rajya Sabha election
The Samajwadi Party (SP) is gearing up to field a third candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh, party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra said on Monday, setting the stage for a keen contest as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named eight nominees.
Mehrotra said the party’s third nominee will file papers at the Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday, the final day for filing nominations for the October 16 election
Signatures of 10 MLAs were obtained on Monday to serve as proposers, and Mehrotra said he too has signed as a proposer.
The name of the candidate will be announced soon, he added.
So far, the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP has so far named two candidates, party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, who is seeking a sixth term, and Reliance executive Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani. The two filed their nomination papers on September 30 in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
With the SP now set to field a third candidate, a contest is likely for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh, and voting is scheduled for October 16 if required after the nomination process, scrutiny on October 7, and withdrawal deadline of October 9. The terms of the sitting members expire on November 25.
Given the assembly’s current effective strength of 397 legislators following recent vacancies, each candidate needs 37 first-preference votes under the single transferable vote system.
The BJP-led NDA, with the BJP’s roughly 255 MLAs plus allies commanding a combined strength in the high 280s to around 290-plus, is positioned to comfortably secure seven seats but is aiming for an eighth seat, for which it would need about six extra votes beyond its core strength.
The SP, with about 100-101 MLAs (Chail MLA Pooja Pal remains listed under SP in official records despite joining the BJP) and the support of 2 Congress MLAs, has the numbers for two seats but would need around 10-12 or more additional votes - possibly through cross-voting - to elect a third candidate.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORQazi Faraz Ahmad
Qazi Faraz Ahmad is the Deputy News Editor with Hindustan Times. With more than 18 years of experience in hardcore journalism, he has been extensively reporting on policy, politics, and governance from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh. Based in Lucknow, Faraz is part of the Hindustan Times UP Bureau, where he reports on key beats. He has closely tracked and covered major electoral battles, including the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the 2022 UP Assembly elections, the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His sharp analysis and on-ground insights have made him a trusted voice on Uttar Pradesh politics and national policy matters. Faraz brings rich experience from reputed organisations such as Press Trust of India (PTI), CNN-News18, Dainik Jagran Group, Oman Tribune (Muscat) and other leading media houses. Known for his in-depth ground reporting and copy-editing skills, he combines journalistic rigour with a deep understanding of northern India's sociopolitical landscape. A passionate traveller and trainer associated with initiatives like the Google News Initiative, he continues to deliver credible, impactful journalism on critical developments shaping the region and the country.Read More