A bib-lical comeback: The statement accessory making waves in fashion

Once seen as purely functional, bibs are stepping out of the nursery and into the fashion spotlight. From oversized collars and sculptural silhouettes to embellished overlays, the accessory is adding a statement-making twist to everyday dressing. Designers and stylists share why the trend is back and how to wear it.

Why are bibs trending? Bibs are no longer reserved for kids at mealtimes. Once considered a practical garment, bibs are finding a place in contemporary fashion as statement-making accessories that can transform even the simplest outfit.

Designer Pallavi Mohan who had introduced such style in her collection previously says, “A bib can completely change the mood of an outfit. It brings drama to the neckline and gives you a canvas to play with embroidery, texture and embellishment. You can wear the simplest shirt or dress and make it feel far more considered.”

Fashion stylist Namrata Singh Dhakarey sees the trend as part of a shift towards more expressive accessorising. “People are moving away from subtle accessories and are more comfortable with creating a statement piece. Bibs are a great hybrid between a piece of jewellery, layering and clothing,” she says.