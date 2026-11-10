Cracker injuries flood Lko hosps, 612 reach ERs over 3 days

Major government hospitals across Lucknow witnessed a surge in emergency cases on Diwali, with at least 612 injured patients being brought to five major hospitals between Sunday and Monday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

At the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre, 203 patients were admitted over November 7, 8 and 9. Of these, 30 had sustained injuries from exploding firecrackers, while eight others were injured after being struck by them. Patients with severe injuries were admitted to the plastic surgery department.

Dr Vijay Kumar, head of the surgery department, said the number of severely injured patients was higher this year than last year. Several people suffered injuries when firecrackers exploded in their hands or pockets, resulting in multiple fractures, deep wounds and, in some cases, loss of fingers.

Dr Premraj Singh, chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the trauma centre, said the influx of injured patients began on Chhoti Diwali night (November 7) and continued until Monday night (November 8).

At Balrampur Hospital, 78 people were brought to the emergency department, including 69 injured in road accidents and nine in firecracker-related incidents. Twenty-two patients required stitches, while nine underwent minor surgical procedures.

Dr Himanshu Chaturvedi, CMS of the hospital, said a team of doctors and paramedical staff was attending to the injured and ensuring they received medical care.

Civil Hospital received more than 150 injured patients over the two days (November 8 and 9). Of these, 98 had sustained firecracker-related burn injuries, while 52 were brought in following road accidents, said hospital director Dr GP Gupta.

At Lokbandhu Hospital, 112 injured people were brought to the emergency department, including 45 with burn injuries, said director Dr Vivek Gupta.

Meanwhile, 69 injured patients were brought to the emergency department of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS). Of these, 35 had suffered burns from fire or firecrackers. The institute also performed 32 emergency surgeries over the two days, said spokesperson Dr Bhuvan Chandra Tiwari.