Name missing from UP electoral roll? Fill in Form 6: ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday clarified that electors whose names were included in the electoral roll prior to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) but are missing from the current electoral roll may submit Form-6 for inclusion of their names in the voter list without any hesitation. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa said that no action under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, shall be initiated merely on the ground that an elector was previously registered and has submitted Form-6.

This is subject to the condition that the elector is not already registered in another Parliamentary or Assembly Constituency and that the declaration made is otherwise in accordance with the law, he said.

Instructions have been issued to all district election officers (DEOs) to ensure compliance with the ECI directions, communicate them to all EROs, AEROs and other concerned officials, and ensure wide publicity through available communication channels.

The UP CEO appealed to all eligible citizens to verify their names in the current electoral roll and, if missing despite previous enrolment, submit Form-6 without fear or hesitation in accordance with the prescribed procedure, he said.