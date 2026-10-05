New Delhi, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday directed intensified police patrolling, better lighting and CCTV coverage around educational institutions and stronger last-mile connectivity as he reviewed student safety and campus security with vice chancellors of Delhi government universities and senior officials. Delhi LG chairs review meeting on safety of students, directs multi-agency measures

Chairing the meeting, Sandhu said campus safety must extend beyond university gates to transit routes, public transport points and other spaces regularly used by students.

The meeting was attended by vice chancellors and senior representatives of GGSIPU, DTU, NSUT, DPSRU, IGDTUW, DSEU and Ambedkar University Delhi, along with senior officials of Delhi Police, MCD, PWD, Education and Transport departments.

The lieutenant governor emphasised the need for sustained coordination among multiple agencies to create a safe and fearless academic environment, particularly for women students.

University representatives raised concerns over last-mile connectivity, dark and isolated stretches, inadequate street lighting, malfunctioning CCTV cameras, traffic congestion, parking constraints and shortage of security personnel.

They also flagged safety concerns around metro stations, DDA parks and vacant plots, liquor outlets near campuses, autos and e-rickshaws, open urinals and broken boundary walls, besides seeking dedicated Pink Booths on campuses.

On policing, Sandhu directed regular foot, motorcycle and PCR patrolling, with vulnerable stretches, isolated lanes, parks and poorly lit areas to be identified for increased surveillance and visible deployment of women police personnel.

He also called for regular interaction between senior police officers, principals and hostel authorities and prompt action on complaints related to stalking, harassment, eve-teasing and suspicious persons.

The lieutenant governor directed universities to establish "Action Bodies" comprising deans, faculty members, students and hostel wardens to ensure timely reporting and redressal of student concerns.

He also stressed regular student feedback and urged institutions to encourage students to report incidents promptly, including through photographs and video recordings.

On infrastructure, Sandhu directed the PWD, DDA and MCD to immediately repair non-functional street lights and illuminate dark spots. The agencies were also asked to install CCTV cameras along college approach roads, remove encroachments and unauthorised vendors, and address open urinals and inappropriate graffiti.

For improving connectivity, he directed an increase in the frequency of U-Special and Ladies Special buses and better bus services to and from metro stations, particularly between 8 am and 11 am and 5 pm and 8 pm.

The lieutenant governor also directed tighter regulation of autos and battery-operated rickshaws and called for greater awareness about the Metro Saarthi and One Delhi apps and the Durga Scheme.

He further asked universities to register houses and localities being used as paying guest accommodations, in view of the limited availability of hostels, and verify them in consultation with Delhi Police.

The meeting also discussed cyber safety awareness, including measures against cyberstalking, online harassment, fake profiles and financial fraud, as well as self-defence training for girl students.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.