Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates Chhattisgarhia Olympics, distributes sports equipment

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated the Chhattisgarhia Olympics at Gram Panchayat Nawagaon in state capital Raipur on Monday, which fell on the auspicious occasion of the Hareli festival. The chief minister marked the beginning of the event by waving the green flag, symbolizing the start of the 'Gedi' race. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates Chhattisgarhia Olympics

He also distributed sports equipment to the participating players.

This is the second edition of Chhattisgarhia Olympics, which feature competitions in 16 traditional sports in six phases.

Rope jumping and wrestling are two new disciplines that have been added to the competition for the first time.

Chhattisgarhia Olympics primarily focuses on providing a platform for athletes to showcase their skills and compete at various levels.

Over 30 lakh female and male participants will take part in the Chhattisgarhia Olympics in three different age groups.

