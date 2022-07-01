Chopra heads to worlds with “satisfaction”

On the eve of the Diamond League in Stockholm, Neeraj Chopra, flanked by Sweden’s world and Olympic discus champion Daniel Stahl and rising sensation Kristjan Ceh, looked at ease fielding questions from the world media. Chopra spoke about how it felt like having millions of followers in India and the way life changed for him after the gold in Tokyo. When it came to javelin, Chopra called it an exciting time for throwers with many of them breaching 90m and Johannes Vetter taking it to another level.

A day later, the Olympic champion, his long locks blowing in the wind, opened proceedings with 89.94m, to raise excitement levels at the packed Olympic Stadium. A world-class field that included Czech teammates and Tokyo medallists, Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely, Grenada’s reigning world champion Anderson Peters and Germany’s Julian Weber looked on in admiration, maybe awe.

It was the second time in three competitions that Chopra had come agonisingly close to the 90m mark. Peters, the season’s leading thrower, threw 90.31m in his fourth try. Chopra’s next five throws were all clean attempts: 84.37m, 87.46m, 84.77m, 86.67m, 86.84m. He finished second behind Peters, who admitted to being fired by Chopra’s big opening effort.

“It was not like that I wanted to give everything in the first throw. I was feeling good and it came out. I was so close to 90m, I thought I had got it. I am happy to have given my personal best and breaking the national record one more time. It is a slow improvement but every athlete wants to better his own mark and that gives satisfaction,” said Chopra.

“When Anderson Peters crossed 90m, I felt like going for it. You get a big throw when everything is perfect, the body, technique, the javelin all coming together in sync. When you put effort in every throw, then your body also gets tired. But I am happy with my throws and consistency of throws. It was my first Diamond League competition after 2018 in Zurich. I was up against a world-class field you generally get to face at Olympics and World Championships.”

Chopra will be hoping for that perfect throw in two weeks’ time at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon. Peters, the defending world champion, is on a hot streak this season. He has gone past 90m three times with a best of 93.07m. Peters and Chopra have clashed thrice now and the two will face off in two major events—worlds and Commonwealth Games—in back-to-back competitions. Then there is Vetter, who has participated in only one event in May.

Peters though is not in great shape. “I have suffered a back injury. It is still getting better but I hope to be back in a really good shape soon. When I’m 100%, I want to see what the result will be,” he said.

Chopra has nicely set himself up for the world championships, where he could become the second Indian after long jumper Anju Bobby George to medal.

“Yes, I know that only one Indian has won a medal at the worlds. But there is no pressure on me. My job would be to put in all my effort. Every competition is different. I have had three good competitions so far and I have enjoyed myself. I have competed freely.”

“There is not much time left for world championships. So, I would just focus on continuing with the same training and maintaining myself.”