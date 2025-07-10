Christian Horner breaks down in farewell speech, says Red Bull sack 'came as a shock': 'Didn't know what to...'

Red Bull shocked the world on Wednesday after sacking team principal Christian Horner. The 51-year-old had spent 20 years in charge of the racing juggernaut. Before being sacked, Horner was given a chance by top management to address his former employees at the team's UK base in Milton Keynes. Here's what Christian Horner said about being sacked by Red Bull ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix. (AP)

According to Sky Sports, Horner broke down in tears while addressing Red Bull employees and received standing ovations. As part of his exit terms, Horner will remain employed by the company until the end of the year. However, he will remain on gardening leave until the end of 2025.

Horner will be replaced by Laurent Mekies. The latter is stepping up from running sister squad Racing Bulls. Under Horner at the helm, Sebastien Vettel and the team won four consecutive drivers' and constructors' championships from 2010 to 2013.

Max Verstappen also won the last four drivers' championships from 2021 to 2024. Red Bull were also the constructors' champions in 2022 and 2023.

"Yesterday, I was informed by Red Bull that operationally, I would no longer be involved with the business or the team moving forward. I will still remain employed by the company, but, operationally the baton will be handed over," Horner said in his speech, as reported by Sky Sports.

"It came as a shock to myself. I've had a chance to reflect over the last 12 hours and wanted to stand in front of all of you to break this news and to express my gratitude to each and every single member of the team that has given so much during the last 20-and-a-half years," he added.

What led to Horner's exit?

2025 has been a year to forget for Red Bull. Max Verstappen is in third place in the drivers' standings, a whopping 69 points behind top-placed Oscar Piastri.

On the other hand, Red Bull is in fourth place in the constructors' standings, 288 points behind table-toppers McLaren. Red Bull have managed just two wins this season.

Last year, Horner had also faced allegations of sexual harassment by a female employee of Red Bull. However, he was cleared twice by the Red Bull GmbH.

"When I arrived 20 years ago, there were a few less grey hairs. I walked into a team and did not know what to expect, but I was immediately welcomed and we started to build what became a powerhouse in F1," said Horner in his speech.

"I have fought hard, I've done my best, I've put in a big shift, and it now comes to a close," he added.