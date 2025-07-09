Who is Christian Horner? Red Bull sacks F1 stalwart after 20-year reign with eight drivers' championships

Red Bull took a bold decision on Wednesday to sack their team principal, Christian Horner, after his 20-year stint with them. Horner played a pivotal role in Red Bull’s ascent in Formula 1, overseeing their journey to eight drivers’ championships and global prominence. The two-decade-long association started when Red Bull entered F1 as a full constructor in 2005. Red Bull fires F1 team principal Christian Horner after 20 title-filled years.(AFP)

Red Bull did not give a reason for the decision in a statement on Wednesday, but thanked Horner for his work and said he will "forever remain an important part of our team history."

Horner, husband of Geri Halliwell (better known as Ginger Spice), rose to mainstream fame beyond the F1 paddock, thanks in large part to his central role in Netflix’s Drive to Survive. The docu-series spotlighted his fierce rivalry with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, turning it into one of the show’s most gripping storylines.

Horner, born November 16, 1973, in Leamington Spa, England, began as a racing driver in categories like Formula Renault and Formula 3. He stopped driving at 25 and, in 1997, helped start the Arden International Formula 3000 team.

In 2005, at 31, Horner became the youngest Formula 1 Team Principal, leading the new Red Bull Racing team.

During his time at Red Bull, Horner led the team to significant success, securing eight Formula 1 drivers' championships: Sebastian Vettel won four from 2010-2013, and Max Verstappen won four from 2021-2024. Under his leadership, Red Bull also earned six Constructors’ Championship titles, establishing itself as a dominant force in F1.

But McLaren has dominated this season in F1, while Red Bull's performance has dipped, though defending champion Verstappen remains third in the standings and the team is fourth.

Horner's unexpected departure happens during a difficult period for Red Bull. There's increasing talk about Max Verstappen possibly moving to rival team Mercedes. With the team facing reduced competitiveness and big rule changes coming in 2026, Horner’s exit adds more uncertainty to an already unstable situation. Laurent Mekies, currently with sister team Racing Bulls, is set to step into Christian Horner’s role as chief executive of the Red Bull Formula 1 team.