Christian Horner reacts to his shocking Red Bull exit: Why was he sacked?

Red Bull fired Christian Horner, who served as team principal for 20 years. Having taken over the Red Bull team in Formula One in 2005, Horner has been the head of the team's successful runs at the beginning of the 2010s and the present decade. Christian Horner (AFP)

The team's environment has become more stressful, according to Red Bull sources who spoke to ESPN.

The British Grand Prix, the Austrian Grand Prix, and the team's home event saw a number of meetings over the last two weekends, sources told ESPN.

Oliver Mintzlaff, a prominent member of the firm's corporate side who has long advocated for an overhaul in Red Bull's racing organization's leadership, was involved in at least one of them with Verstappen.

Also Read: Pat Cummins' 'two different sports' dig at Edgbaston pitch after Shubman Gill India's emphatic win: 'Who wants to be...'

Christian Horner reacts to his exit: Why was he sacked?

Christian Horner disclosed that "no reason" was provided for his dismissal from Red Bull.

Martin Brundle, a co-commentator on Sky Sports F1, claims that Horner has departed, apparently without providing a reason, RN 365 reported.

“I'm due to speak to Christian a bit later in the day,” stated Brundle. “I got a message through to him to saying, 'Sorry to read that [on his exit].”

“What he did say to me was that no reason was given to him as to why he's been released. So that's the only hard information I have on that.”

The shocking news, according to Brundle, had "come out of the blue", but he also mentioned there were “problems in the team”.

Horner's circumstances at Red Bull have been in the news ever since a female employee accused him of inappropriate behavior at the beginning of last year. However, all the charges against him were dropped.

Horner is the most recent member of the team to depart, following the exits of extremely prominent players Rob Marshall, Jonathan Wheatley, and Adrian Newey.