Conor McGregor investigated for physical assault in Ibiza

Updated on Jan 25, 2023 10:06 PM IST

The case had been closed but a judge ordered it to be reopened after receiving more details about the alleged incident.

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champion Conor McGregor(USA TODAY Sports)
AP | , Madrid

Conor McGregor is under investigation in Spain after being accused of physical assault in Ibiza, court officials said Wednesday.

The court did not give any more detail about the case involving the Irish mixed martial arts superstar.

Spanish media said the investigation is related to an altercation with a woman on a yacht after a party in Ibiza.

