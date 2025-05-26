D Gukesh vs Magnus Carlsen Norway Chess 2025 Live: World Champ vs GOAT classical showdown awaits, Erigaisi faces Wei Yi
D Gukesh vs Magnus Carlsen Norway Chess 2025 Live: Arjun Erigaisi will face Chinese GM Wei Yi, followed by an all-American battle between Fabiano Caruano and Hikaru Nakamura. Meanwhile, the spotlight will be on the much-awaited D Gukesh vs Magnus Carlsen classical chess showdown.
D Gukesh vs Magnus Carlsen Norway Chess 2025 Live: Since becoming the youngest-ever World Champion in history, D Gukesh faces Magnus Carlsen for the first time in classical chess, in what will probably be his toughest test to date. Gukesh beat Ding Liren in Singapore in December last year to script history and become the World Champion, and now he will be in action at the Norway Chess in Stavanger, starting on Monday. Carlsen, the current World No. 1, and probably the greatest chess player in history, won’t be an easy task for Gukesh, in fact the history and odds favour the Norwegian....Read More
But as Carlsen has taken a step back from competitive classical chess, to focus on more shorter formats and Chess960, it serves as an advantage to the 18-year-old, who will be looking to silence his critics once and for all. Since defeating Liren, Gukesh has faced constant criticism from the likes of Carlsen and Vladimir Kramnik, who felt that the championship match wasn’t upto the level.
The last time both GMs met was in the FIDE World Cup 2023 quarterfinal, with Gukesh winning 1.5-0.5. Gukesh has never won against Carlsen, losing once and has drawn thrice. Gukesh will have the black pieces and Carlsen will start with white. Meanwhile, Norway Chess 2025 will begin at 8:30 PM IST, with in-form Arjun Erigaisi set to face Chinese GM Wei Yei, followed by an all-American faceoff between Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura.
What is at stake?
For Gukesh, it will be about avoiding defeat. A defeat will just increase the noise from his critics. Meanwhile, a draw will be seen as a positive result, and a win will silence his critics forever!
Gukesh vs Carlsen - Classical chess head-to-head
Gukesh has never managed to win against Carlsen, losing once and has drawn thrice.
Women's field
The women's section also boasts huge entertainment. In Norway Chess Women, we will see Wenjun, Tingjie, Humpy, Muzychuk, Vaishali and Sarasadat in action.
Gukesh speaks on challenges in classical chess
"In a classical game, you end up playing five hours and those are the times you cannot be fully thinking about the game. I think there are random thoughts that come into our mind but the important thing is to stay in the game and come back to those thoughts later. This is the purpose of the note that you're making. And you can't afford to allow weak moments," he said.
Gukesh on keeping up with the expectations
Since becoming the youngest-ever world champion, Gukesh has been under constant spotlight. He said, "It is a new level. But when I see it as a challenge to prove to myself that I can handle this. Even though the expectations are high, I can meet them if I keep working hard and doing my best."
Gukesh on facing Carlsen
Speaking ahead of the match, Gukesh said, "I feel great being here (in Stavanger). I've had good memories from Norway. I am sure playing Magnus here in a classical game will be a fun challenge. Also, for the spectators, it is about the world champion versus the No.1 player in the world. It surely sounds very exciting so it's surely something I am very happy to give, myself and the chess fans. And I hope it will be a treat."
Hello and good evening to all! Welcome to our live coverage of Norway Chess 2025 Day 1! We have a ton of action tonight as Erigaisi takes on Wei Yi, and an all-American battle between Caruana and Nakamura. The main attraction will be Gukesh vs Carlsen!