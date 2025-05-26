D Gukesh vs Magnus Carlsen Norway Chess 2025 Live: World Champ vs GOAT classical showdown awaits, Erigaisi faces Wei Yi

D Gukesh vs Magnus Carlsen Norway Chess 2025 Live: Since becoming the youngest-ever World Champion in history, D Gukesh faces Magnus Carlsen for the first time in classical chess, in what will probably be his toughest test to date. Gukesh beat Ding Liren in Singapore in December last year to script history and become the World Champion, and now he will be in action at the Norway Chess in Stavanger, starting on Monday. Carlsen, the current World No. 1, and probably the greatest chess player in history, won’t be an easy task for Gukesh, in fact the history and odds favour the Norwegian....Read More

But as Carlsen has taken a step back from competitive classical chess, to focus on more shorter formats and Chess960, it serves as an advantage to the 18-year-old, who will be looking to silence his critics once and for all. Since defeating Liren, Gukesh has faced constant criticism from the likes of Carlsen and Vladimir Kramnik, who felt that the championship match wasn’t upto the level.

The last time both GMs met was in the FIDE World Cup 2023 quarterfinal, with Gukesh winning 1.5-0.5. Gukesh has never won against Carlsen, losing once and has drawn thrice. Gukesh will have the black pieces and Carlsen will start with white. Meanwhile, Norway Chess 2025 will begin at 8:30 PM IST, with in-form Arjun Erigaisi set to face Chinese GM Wei Yei, followed by an all-American faceoff between Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura.