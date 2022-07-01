Home / Sports / Others / Day after dropping him, AFI hands Aldrin a selection trial
Day after dropping him, AFI hands Aldrin a selection trial

  • The AFI sent out a circular on Friday, stating that Aldrin needs to jump "close to 8.10 metres only" to be considered for selection.
Jeswin Aldrin(Instagram)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 11:20 PM IST
ByShantanu Srivastava

A day after he was omitted from the world championships-bound team, long jumper Jeswin Aldrin has been invited to a trial to prove his form and fitness to make a belated entry to the 21-member squad.



"Jeswin Aldrin spoke to us yesterday and insisted he is fit and fine to compete in world championships. He also sent us videos of him training and competing, so we thought it is only fair to give him a chance," AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said.

The trials will be held on July 4 at NIS, Patiala in the presence of chief coach, some members of the selection committee, and NADA officials.

Besides Aldrin, quarter milers Rajiv Arokia and Aishwarya Mishra will also take the trial on the same day. "They will be provided will pace-setters, and there'll be electronic timing," Sumariwalla informed.

