WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Devin Mockobee rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns, Ryan Browne passed for two scores, and Purdue limited Southern Illinois to a field goal in the last three quarters in a 34-17 home triumph on Saturday. Devin Mockobee, Ryan Browne lead Purdue past Southern Illinois 34-17

Both of Mockobee's 1-yard scores were on direct snaps in the Wildcat formation as the senior's first TD pushed Purdue's lead to 24-14 just before halftime and his second touchdown made it 34-14 early in the fourth quarter. It was the first multi-score game of his career.

Each of Browne's scoring passes tied the game in the opening quarter as he hit Armad Branch on a 13-yard play and Nitro Tuttle on a 29-yard slant pass.

The Boilermakers defense, which blanked Ball State 31-0 in the opener, generated three sacks and seven tackles for loss.

Barry Odom is the first Purdue coach to start 2-0 since Cleo A. O’Donnell in 1916.

Senior quarterback DJ Williams had a TD pass and scoring run for the Salukis . SIU senior linebacker Andrew Behm had a game-high 16 tackles, including 10 solos.

Purdue was playing an FCS school for just the third time in a decade, but the 22.5-point underdog Salukis led 7-0 and 14-7 in the first quarter. It was just the second time Purdue has trailed an FCS foe in school history. The other was Western Illinois in 2010.

Southern Illinois: Despite being unable to sustain a fast start, the Salukis kept it competitive and could have made it more interesting were it not for costly defensive penalties. SIU was flagged for pass interference twice, roughing the passer and a late hit out of bounds on Purdue's four first-half scoring drives that generated 24 points.

Purdue: After a disastrous 1-11 season that resulted in coach Ryan Walters' firing, the Boilermakers have rebounded against outmanned opposition to open the season with back-to-back wins. A home game next week against USC should show how far the program has come. For now, Purdue has displayed a potent offense and decent defense.

Southern Illinois visits UT Martin and Purdue will host Southern California on Saturday.

college football: /hub/college-football and /hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.