Do what you love: The Bolt way of achieving excellence

Mumbai: As the emcee inside the auditorium of a popular Mumbai school announced that the guest of honour had entered the premises, the students, seated in hundreds with unabated excitement, let out a collective gasp. The select few invited guests, which included celebrated Bollywood personalities and decorated chefs, took out their phones to capture the arrival. Retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt visited Jamnabai Narsee School for the DreamDash event in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/ HT)

About an hour later at the school’s ground across the road, the guest of honour took out his own phone to capture the girls’ 100m race of the 5th-6th graders.

That guest of honour remains a sporting superstar around the globe. That guest of honour remains a track and field romantic years into retirement. That guest of honour, as the victorious girl mimicking his signature pose after the race would suggest, was Usain Bolt.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist and the untouched 100m-200m world record holder needed no introduction. Not just to the kids out on the track in their athletic gear, but also those inside the auditorium in their school uniform.

Asked before his arrival about what they knew of him, kids raised their hands as quickly as Bolt’s legs would go on the track. “He is from Jamaica”, came one answer. “His best timing is 9.5 seconds,” came another, “which is very fast”.

On his visit to Mumbai, that very fast man watched a few races of a national inter-school sprint competition, patiently posed for photographs with every star-struck kid, parent and celebrity, and smacked a few cricket shots (welcome to India). And, inside the packed auditorium of Jamnabai Narsee School that hosted the Dream Dash final, he also dished out life lessons to those schoolchildren and took on some of their questions.

One boy, a go-karter, wanted to know whether winning a first Olympic gold medal was tougher or defending it.

“I think defending it,” said the sprinter who swept three straight 100m-200m gold at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics. “It’s easier to win. But when you’re actually being chased, it’s harder.”

Another girl, a footballer, wanted to know what advice he’d like to give to those who wanted to pursue their calling – be it in sports, music or academics.

“Do what you love,” said the Jamaican-born whose parents ran a little grocery shop in their village. “When you do things that you love, you put in more effort. Understand that the road won’t be easy. But no matter what, don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t make it.”

Bolt certainly wouldn’t let anybody tell him that. And Bolt, shaped by coach Glen Mills whom he called “like a second father”, certainly did make it. As the greatest sprinter the world of athletics has ever seen.

“For me, it’s as simple as hard work. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to excel in our sport. I love track and field, it’s something I loved growing up,” he said.

“But I also worked very hard. It was a tough road, it’s never easy to get to the top. But I really wanted to be the best in the world. So, I pushed myself through injuries, through doubts, through tough times, to be one of the best in the world.”