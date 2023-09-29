News / Sports / Others / Dominant Nikhat Zareen seals Paris Olympics berth by assuring first Asian Games medal

Dominant Nikhat Zareen seals Paris Olympics berth by assuring first Asian Games medal

ByHT Sports Desk
Sep 29, 2023 05:57 PM IST

Nikhat Zareen advanced to the semifinal of the women's 50kg boxing to seal her place at the Paris Olympics next year.

Reigning world champions Nikhat Zareen assured India its first medal at the Asian Games 2023 with a thumping win over Hanan Nassar in the quarterfinal of the women's 50kg event. By advancing to the semifinal, Nikhat guaranteed a medal for herself and in the process, booked her a berth at next year's Paris Olympics. This was Nikhat's first Asiad medal.

Nikhat Zareen is through to the semis of Asian Games.(PTI)
So dominant was Nikhat that the bout lasted all of 53 seconds. Nassar from Jordan was forced to take evasive action from the moment the opening bell rang. With Nikhat's strong right hook landing on Nassar's face, the referee had to stop the bout. Just like that, Nikhat was through.

In other results, Parveen Hooda earned her place in the quarter-finals, whereas Lakshya Chahar faced a 1-4 defeat against Kyrgyzstan's Omurbek Bekzhigit Uulu in the men's 80kg round of 16. During the prior round, Nikhat had already asserted her dominance over her South Korean adversary, securing a commanding 5-0 victory over Chorong Bak in the Round of 16 event.

More to follow…

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

