Elavenil, Sonam in 10m final, India clinch team silver

New Delhi: Indian shooters reached the podium at the Asian Games on Sunday when the women’s 10m air rifle team won a silver medal. The Indian trio, comprising former world No.1 and two-time Olympian Elavenil Valarivan and Games debutantes Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod tallied 1898 points to finish behind China who took gold with a world record score of 1904.2. Japan was third with a team score of 1897.1 points. Elavenil Valarivan competes during the 10m air rifle women individual qualification and team final. (PTI)

China and India also took the top-two spots in the Hangzhou Asian Games, where the Chinese team of Han Jiayu, Huang Yuting, and Wang Zhilin set the Games record.

The qualification round saw two shooters each from China, Japan, South Korea, and India enter the eight-shooter final.