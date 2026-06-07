Clermont's former New Zealand fly-half Harry Plummer kicked a late drop goal to deny Bordeaux-Begles a place in the French Top 14 play-offs but Clermont, who won 34-31, also just missed qualifying. Ex-All Black Plummer denies Bordeaux-Begles Top 14 play-off spot

Plummer, 27, slotted the three points in the 77th minute, two weeks after the hosts won a second consecutive Champions Cup by hammering Leinster.

Despite the victory, Clermont missed out on the play-offs after Racing 92 beat first-place Toulouse 31-20 to finish in fifth and La Rochelle edged Stade Francais 27-22 to end the season in sixth.

In the play-offs, Pau will host Racing on Saturday June 13 before Stade Francais meet La Rochelle again 24 hours later in Paris.

Montpellier joined Toulouse in the automatic semi-final spots, after winning 28-25 at Lyon.

Last week, Bordeaux-Begles head coach Yannick Bru said his team had been "stupid" at the start of the season, when they lost five of their opening 11 games.

Bru picked a strong side having rested the likes of winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey in last Sunday's loss at Toulon, eight days on from the Champions Cup title win.

By the interval, Bordeaux-Begles looked on course for a top six spot, leading 24-14 thanks to tries from scrum-half Maxime Lucu, No 8 Temo Matiu and flanker Pierre Bochaton.

Clermont cut the advantage to six points with half an hour to play.

Centre David Darricarrere crossed followed by Plummer's conversion, the ex-Blues playmaker is the league's top points scorer ahead of the playoffs.

Plummer kicked a penalty before full-back Kylan Hamdaoui scored to take the score to 31-24 with 15 minutes to go, which put Les Jaunards in the top six instead of the hosts.

Lucu added his second with Hugo Reus' conversion bringing the sides level but Bordeaux-Begles were still out of the top six because La Rochelle had taken the lead over Stade Francais at almost the same time.

With three minutes to play Plummer, stunned the 32,000-capacity crowd as he smoothly slotted a drop goal but events at Racing, who took the lead after 66 minutes, and La Rochelle, denied his side a place in the knock-outs.

Perpignan, who were hammered 52-7 at Bayonne will face Provence in the relegation play-off next Sunday as they aim to avoid the drop.

iwd/pb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.