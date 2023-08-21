Ex-staff misuses access to NBA's official Facebook account, makes shocking claims about work environment

A former employee of NBA misused his access to the official Facebook account of the league and posted shocking allegations on NBA commissioner Adam Silver. The employee highlighted the alleged exploitation of the staff at the hands of Silver. The anonymous person detailed the problematic work environment which affected his mental health and forced him to quit his job. NBA commissioner Adam Silver(Getty Images)

"The NBA overextends it's social media employees greatly to the detriment of their health and social lives for a salary less than $50k annually after taxes," posted the employee.

Talking about his ordeal and the work environment, the former employee wrote "I worked 14 hour shifts without breaks at times. Shoutout Adam Silver."

The employee highlighted that social media employees don't get health insurance for three months after taking up the job.

"We don't get health insurance until 90 days on the job! That's silly isn't it?," complained the employee.

The employee also made an appeal to people to donate for mental health causes.

Meanwhile, there has been no rebuttal on the allegations from NBA. Fans are waiting for the basketball league's response.

Some fans took to “X”(formerly Twitter) and reacted to the allegations by the former NBA employee.

“14 hour shift no break? I would’ve been at adams desk like ice cube,” posted one user.

“Sounds like a pretty sweet gig compared to what I'm doing. And benefits after 90 days? Pretty standard stuff for a job,” wrote another user.