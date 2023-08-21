New England Patriots’ Isaiah Bolden suffers horrific injury in pre-season match against Green Bay Packers

New England Patriots defensive back Isaiah Bolden suffered a horrific injury during his side’s pre-season fixture against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. The NFL pre-season match between the Patriots and the Packers had to be called off after Bolden was injured early in the fourth quarter at the Lambeau Field in Wisconsin. The rookie cornerback was accidentally hit by his Patriots teammate Calvin Munson who attempted to tackle Packers receiver Malik Heath. The collision seemed to be quite dangerous and Bolden was immediately stretchered off the field. A seventh-round pick from Jackson State, Bolden was rushed to the Aurora Bay Medical Center in Green Bay and was held for overnight observations. (FILES) Isaiah Bolden, #7 of the New England Patriots, lays on the field after being injured in the fourth quarter (AFP)

"After undergoing a series of evaluations and being held for overnight observations, Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from the Aurora Bay Medical Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he was transported to after sustaining an on-field injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers,” Patriots said in an official statement.

"Isaiah will travel with the team today. We thank the medical staff at Aurora Bay Medical Center for their overnight evaluations, as well as the Patriots and Packers medical staffs for their immediate on-field response and care in transporting Isaiah to a nearby hospital,” the statement added.

New England Patriots are understood to have cancelled their next joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. Patriots’ upcoming joint practices with the Titans were scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Patriots are expected to train in Foxboro. According to CBS News, they will fly to Nashville on Thursday to take part in the preseason finale.

Following the harrowing incident both New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers had a discussion and two sides agreed not to proceed with the match. The pre-season game stopped when the Patriots were leading by a margin of 21-17 with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter. Sharing an update on his condition, Isaiah Bolden wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) yesterday, “Appreciate the prayers more excited to be back with the guys.”

Isaiah Bolden’s injury comes a little over seven months after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin faced a similar kind of situation during a match against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin, 25, had faced a cardiac arrest on the field against the Bengals on January 2. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. After being treated for 30 minutes on the field, Hamlin was taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Hamlin was out of action since then and he made a return to the field during the first quarter of Bills’ pre-season match against the Indianapolis Colts earlier this month. Hamlin also made a comeback to his hometown Pittsburgh during Bills’ 27-15 loss to the Steelers.

