PARIS — Former France forward Paul Willemse announced his retirement from rugby on Monday after sustaining multiple concussions during his career. Former France forward Paul Willemse retires from rugby after multiple concussions

The South Africa-born lock has not played since October last year, when he was taken off for a concussion when playing for club side Montpellier. Willemse said he had been concussed six times in his career.

“After many years on the field, it is time to close this chapter,” Willemse posted on Instagram. “Choosing to stop after multiple concussions has been the hardest decision I’ve ever made. For a long time, I tried to hold on, because when you’ve lived one dream, it’s frightening to imagine life beyond it.”

He played in 32 tests for France and scored two tries as a tough-tackling and rampaging forward, who also had a strong running game and could break tackles. He became a regular under coach Fabien Galthié and helped France win the 2022 Six Nations with a Grand Slam.

Willemse's last appearance for Les Tricolores saw him red-carded against Ireland in the opening game of the 2024 Six Nations and suspended the next two games following a four-week ban.

He would have earned more caps but missed the 2023 Rugby World Cup because of a thigh injury.

After starting his club career in South Africa with Golden Lions and Blue Bulls, he moved to France in 2014 and played for Grenoble before joining Montpellier the following year, making over 170 appearances for the club.

“To the supporters who have followed me from South Africa to France, I carry your voices with me,” he added. “The victories, the struggles, the lessons, I wouldn't change any of it.”

Concussions in rugby have become a major talking point in recent years. Former France rugby star Sébastien Chabal said last April that he could not remember “ a single second ” of any match he played. ___

