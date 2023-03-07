Francis Ngannou reacts to propect of UFC fight against Champion Jon Jones

The prospect of a UFC match between former Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou and reigning Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, is a lip-smacking development for the fans. But given Ngannou's absence from action, it's something that also keeps the fans guessing about whether the 36-year-old would ever return or not. Ngannou left UFC after his negotiations with President Dana White, for certain demands, failed.

Recently, Ngannou who has become a free agent now, had revealed that he wishes to return to UFC after trying his hands in boxing. But White has played down the possibility of Ngannou's return. Nonetheless, the Cameroonian-French superstar fighter has kept his eyes on recent developments in the heavyweight division.

On his YouTube Channel, Ngannou weighed in on the UFC 285's main event results in which Jon Jones overpowered Ciryl Gane to clinch the Heavyweight title on Saturday.

“I knew that if Jones showed up in a good space mentally, not like his last two fights, he’s going to prevail in this fight. I didn’t see this fight [being] so short. I think this fight could have been longer. I was surprised the way that the fight ended,” said Ngannou.

“I think even seeing Ciryl’s reaction, he was surprised as well, because he wasn’t even defending. He wasn’t thinking that a submission would come from where he was at. That was quite a great performance from Jones,” he added.

Talking about the prospect of a fight against Jones, Ngannou said "A fight that I would have liked to have, but unfortunately we are not there. That fight didn’t happen and probably will never happen now that he’s on a very long contract with the UFC. So that’s not happening anymore.”

Meanwhile, Jones has turned his attention towards the prospect of facing Stipe Miocic at UFC 290, which is scheduled to take place during the promotion’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas on July 8.