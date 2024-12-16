Gukesh D to face Magnus Carlsen in highly-anticipated clash next year; check full details on dates and tournament

Gukesh Dommaraju, the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, will face off against the world’s highest-rated player, Magnus Carlsen, in what promises to be a high-octane clash at next year’s Norway Chess. The tournament will take place in Stavanger from May 26 to June 6, 2025, setting the stage for a much-awaited showdown between two of the game’s biggest names. Gukesh is set to face Magnus Carlsen next year(AP)

At just 18 years old, Gukesh has had an extraordinary year, with milestones that include winning the prestigious Tata Steel Masters, leading India to gold at the Chess Olympiad, and dominating the Candidates Tournament. His crowning achievement came last week in Singapore when he claimed the World Championship title in classical chess, cementing his place among the game’s elite.

"I’m excited to face the strongest players in the world again in Norway and also the Armageddons will be fun," Gukesh said in a media release, exuding confidence ahead of the clash with Carlsen.

In 2023, Gukesh finished third at Norway Chess, a remarkable result for the rising star. Now, as the World Champion, he will return to Stavanger with a new title and a fresh sense of purpose, eager to challenge Carlsen on his home turf.

The Norwegian legend, with his vast experience and home advantage, will undoubtedly be the favorite, but Gukesh’s meteoric rise and fearless play could make this contest a game-changer.

"This matchup is truly unique, and it’s thrilling to see the World Champion face off against the world’s highest-rated player,” said Kjell Madland, founder and tournament director of Norway Chess. "The whole world will be watching, and the Norway Chess team is proud to host such an incredible event here in Stavanger."

Norway Chess is renowned for bringing together the world’s best players in a distinguished double round-robin format, making it one of the sport’s premier events. With Gukesh and Carlsen at the helm, the 2025 edition is bound to be a must-watch spectacle.