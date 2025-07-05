Gukesh finishes at top, claims rapid crown with 3-point lead in Zagreb Grand Chess Tour

World champion D. Gukesh ended his campaign with a finely-crafted victory over Wesley So of the United States in the ninth and final round of the rapid section of Super United Rapid and Blitz Tournament, which is a part of the Grand Chess Tour. Chess grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju finishes at top in Zagreb Grand Chess Tour(HT_PRINT)

After five victories in a row on the second day, Gukesh played out a couple of draws on day 3 and eventually defeated Wesley to end on 14 points out of a possible 18.

Overall in rapid, he had two draws, a loss against Duda Jan-Kryzsztof of Poland and six wins. With the rapid section ensuring two points for each win, the Indian ace now enjoys a healthy lead over Duda who drew the first two games and was poised to draw the third one too in the day.

With 18 rounds still to come in the blitz section, Gukesh has a handsome three-point lead over Duda in the USD 1,75,000 prize-money tournament with a winner's purse at USD 40,000.

For Gukesh, the day started with a peaceful result against Dutchman Anish Giri when the players reached a nearly-locked position despite several pieces on the board. The players shook hands as neither side was able to make much progress.

The second round was really interesting for Gukesh as he employed the Marshall gambit against Ivan Saric and the marathon lasted 87 moves before peace was signed.

Wesley So was already under pressure to catch up but his challenge did not last long as Gukesh capitalised on a tactical error to net a couple of pawns in the middle game and two full points without much ado in just 36 moves.

World number one Magnus Carlsen showed initial promise on the final day, starting off with two full points against Fabiano Caruana of the United States but then a draw with Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan ended his hopes of coming much closer.

The other Indian in the fray, R Praggnanandhaa defeated Saric in round seven and drew with Wesley so and Duda to end on nine points.

Results round 7: D Gukesh (Ind) drew with Anish Giri (Ned); Fabiano Caruana (USA) lost to Magnus Carlsen (Nor); Alireza Firouzja (Fra) beat Wesley So (USA); R Praggnanandhaa (Ind) beat Ivan Saric (Cro); Duda Jan-Krzysztof (Pol) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb).

Round 8: Wesley So drew with Praggnanandhaa; Abdusattorov drew with Carlsen; Giri lost to Caruana; Saric drew with Gukesh; Duda drew with Firouzja.

Round 9: Gukesh beat Wesley; Firouzja playing Abdusattorov; Carlsen drew with Giri; Praggnanandhaa drew with Duda; Caruana beat Saric.

Final standings after rapid section: 1. Gukesh 14; 2. Duda 11; 3. Carlsen 10; 4-5. Caruana, Praggnanandhaa 9 each; 6-8. Firouzja, Wesley, Giri 8 each; 9. Saric 7; 10. Abdusattorov 6.