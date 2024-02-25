 Gustav Forsling scores in OT to lift Panthers past Capitals, 3-2 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Other Sports / Gustav Forsling scores in OT to lift Panthers past Capitals, 3-2

Gustav Forsling scores in OT to lift Panthers past Capitals, 3-2

AP |
Feb 25, 2024 07:33 AM IST

Gustav Forsling scores in OT to lift Panthers past Capitals, 3-2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenseman Gustav Forsling scored at 3:41 of overtime to give the Florida Panthers a 3-2 victory over Washington on Saturday night in Capitals star Alex Ovechkin’s 1,400th NHL game.

HT Image
HT Image

Carter Verhaeghe tied it for Florida on a power play with 3:30 to go in regulation, beating goalie Charlie Lindgren with a long-range snap shot. Forsling ended it with a one-timer from the right side on a 3-on-1 break.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ovechkin became the 41st skater in NHL history to reach the milestone. He’s the 10th to ever do it with one team and is the second active player to do it, joining Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter.

Nick Cousins also scored for the Panthers. Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves.

Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson scored Washington. Lindgren stopped 26 shots.

Pierrick Dube made his NHL debut for the Capitals, becoming the 13th player born in France to play in the league. He joins Pierre-Eduoard Bellemare, Xavier Oullett and Alexadre Texier as the fourth active French player in the NHL .

Cousins scored his first goal since Nov. 6, snapping a 34-game drought.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host Ottawa on Monday night.

Panthers: Host Buffalo on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Catch all the Latest IPL 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with WPL Schedule and WPL Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On