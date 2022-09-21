Hollywood star Tom Hardy wins Jiu-Jitsu competition, earns opponent's respect

Hollywood superstar Tom Hardy, who has featured in films such as Inception, Dunkirk and Venom, as well as popular Netflix series Peaky Blinders, took part in a martial arts competition, which he ultimately won. As per a report in The Guardian on Tuesday, the 45-year-old actor participated at the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship, a competition organised by the Ultimate Martial Arts Championships in Milton Keynes.

Hardy, who appeared in a blue gi took down all his opponents and left the spectators entertained.

“Everyone recognised him but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him,” a spokesperson for the championships was quoted as saying in the report. “It was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event,” he added.

Danny Appleby, the actor's opponent at the tournament’s semifinal, lauded Hardy for putting up a great show while speaking to local media. “I was shell-shocked,” Appleby said. “[Hardy] said, ‘Just forget it’s me and do what you would normally do.’”

Continuing further Appleby stated the actor to be “a really strong guy … You wouldn’t think it with him being a celebrity.”

“I’ve done about six tournaments and I’ve been on the podium in every one. But he’s probably the toughest competitor I’ve had – he certainly lived up to his Bane character, that’s for sure,” he said, making a reference to Hardy’s character from the hit movie The Dark Knight Rises.

Hardy has previously taken part in such competitions and in August the actor won the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Wolverhampton. It was a charity event, with the revenue being generated for military personnel, veterans and emergency service workers.

The report further mentioned Hardy to be one of the trustee for REORG, a charity teaching jiu-jitsu to those suffering from PTSD and depression or some major injuries.

