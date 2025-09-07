GREENVILLE, S.C. — Collin Hurst and Nathan Levicki hooked up on a touchdown in overtime — Hurst's fifth TD of the game — and they followed it up with the winning two-point conversion as Presbyterian defeated Furman 39-38 on Saturday. Hurst's fifth TD pass, followed by 2-point conversion, lifts Presbyterian over Furman 39-38 in OT

The Blue Hose overcame a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit and a near two-hour weather delay to defeat their in-state rivals.

Furman scored first in overtime on Jayquan Smith's 2-yard run. The Paladins kicked for the point after and led 38-31.

Presbyterian then scored in two plays — Hurst's 22-yard pass to Dominic Kibby followed by Hurst to Levicki for 3 yards and the touchdown. Hurst then connected with Levicki on the two-point conversion, a play that was confirmed by an official review. It was the first time Presbyterian had the lead.

Trailing 31-21 in the fourth quarter, Presbyterian drove to the Furman 8-yard line before the game was delayed with about nine minutes remaining. When play resumed, the Blue Hose settled for a field goal to get within 31-24.

Three plays later, Carter Szydlowski recovered a fumble by Furman's CJ Nettles at the 12-yard line. Hurst then hit BJ Atkins for 12 yards and the tying touchdown.

Hurst threw for 275 yards and his five touchdowns helped overcome three interceptions.

Trey Hedden has 263 yards passing with one touchdown for Furman .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.