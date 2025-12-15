I’m more ambitious, want to win tournaments: R Praggnanandhaa

R Praggnanandhaa in action at the Global Chess League. (HT Photo) R Praggnanandhaa discusses his ambitions for upcoming chess tournaments, inspired by peers' successes, while balancing a hectic competition schedule. Mumbai: The charm, and perhaps the complexities, of franchise-based leagues is that lines tend to get blurred. So, in a room where R Praggnanandhaa was speaking about his 2025 and the Candidates next year, sitting metres across the table waiting for his turn to enter the chat room was Fabiano Caruana, his 2026 Candidates competitor but teammate at Alpine SG Pipers this edition’s Global Chess League (GCL).

“It’s not like I’m going to give you the names, anyway,” Pragg said with a laugh, when asked about assembling a team for the key tournament in March-April.

In a chat with select media here on Monday after the second day’s play at GCL, the world No.7 spoke about becoming more ambitious as a player, why the success of D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi fuelled it, and the Candidates for which he qualified as the only Indian last week.

On what he would put his solid year down to (won 4 events, was second in 2).

I’m more ambitious. I want to win tournaments when I’m playing. And I’m able to do it (laughs). There is no, like, one specific reason. It’s also the hard work that I’ve been putting in for years, I think that also showed.

On how the feeling to be “more ambitious” came about.

I didn’t have a great last year, so I wanted to improve on my result. Also, seeing Gukesh winning the World Championship or Arjun getting to 2800 (Elo ratings) certainly inspired me to push myself, especially in critical moments.

On whether Gukesh, Arjun deeds put negative pressure on him.

I don’t think so. Maybe at some point earlier on (it did). But now I think I’m mature enough that I can... I see it as an inspiration more than anything else.

On chats with mentor-coach RB Ramesh after the 2024 low points.

Nothing major, but just small, small improvements that eventually turn into a big thing. Like trying to be more ambitious, more confident when playing, trying to aim for tournament victories more than anything else.

On whether is he a different player going into this Candidates compared to the last one.

I’m more experienced. I’m stronger than two years back, for sure. And since I have won a few top events, I believe that I can do it again. That gives me more confidence.

On using the experience from the last Candidates in the coming edition.

I do, maybe. Having the experience, I think that part is clear. In what way, we’ll see. It’s not long since I qualified. So, I haven’t really had too many thoughts about it. But I will have once I’m done with my tournaments.

On being in a GCL team with two other Candidates contenders, Anish Giri and Caruana.

I don’t think we have started thinking too much about the Candidates. I mean, we are discussing things normally. I’m enjoying my time here. I think it’s the same for others. Hopefully, we’ll start winning. I think that’s the thing we are all looking forward to.

On hectic schedule, playing in three continents in three formats since October.

I remember after winning the UzCup in Tashkent (in June) I had to leave immediately. I played for seven hours because it was a morning round, played a classical game, then the tie-breaks, then closing (ceremony), and by the time I got to the room, I was dead. But I still had to pack immediately (to leave for the next flight). But all these things are part of what we do.

I’ve hardly been at home this year. Maximum, maybe for like two weeks. Which, to me, is not really a break, because by the time you feel relaxed, the tournament is already there and you have to start playing… I would like a much longer break, but I think the schedule is the same for everyone.

Some players can decide to prioritise, but since I wanted to play for FIDE Circuit from the start (this year), I had to play all these tournaments. Maybe, I could have skipped something else, but mainly these classical tournaments are those that are more challenging and demand a lot of effort.