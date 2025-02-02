‘In communication with D Gukesh's father’: Freestyle Chess head allays fears of India No. 1 following Viswanathan Anand

D Gukesh has an action-packed calendar for 2025, and is currently participating at the Tata Steel Masters. He is in sole lead in Wijk aan Zee, and after this tournament, he will travel to Weissenhaus to participate at the first leg of the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour. The Freestyle Chess Players Club, which Gukesh is a part of, is currently at war with FIDE, and also received a massive setback in the form of Viswanathan Anand pulling out. Anand is FIDE Deputy President of the international world chess body. World Chess Champion D Gukesh, center, being felicitated with a memento by former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand.(PTI)

In an interview with The Indian Express, Freestyle Chess co-owner Jan Henric Buettner informed fans that Gukesh won’t be following Anand in withdrawing from the upcoming leg in Germany.

‘In very good communication with D Gukesh’s father'

“I’m in very good communication with Gukesh’s father, who is managing his affairs. And they’re very much looking forward (to playing in Weissenhaus). I have communication with each and every player. I’m in very good contact with Arjun, with Pragg, and, of course, with Gukesh. The additional benefit with Gukesh is that he was there at Weissenhaus in last year’s event. Gukesh knows what he can expect at Weissenhaus. That’s why I was not concerned,” he revealed.

The last two months have been riddled with bitter allegations thrown at each other, especially from FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky, Magnus Carlsen and Buettner. In the interview, Buettner also went on to reveal that FIDE and FCPC are close to reaching an agreement. The German entrepreneur said that he has already spoken to FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich on phone, and are about to reach an agreement which will work for both parties involved.

The FIDE officially recognised FCPC in December last year, but since Magnus Carlsen’s multiple controversies at the Rapid and Blitz Championships, relations between both parties have turned sour. Anand’s withdrawal also comes after the India legend fell victim to criticism from Carlsen, over his role as FIDE official. Carlsen didn’t take part at the ongoing Tata Steel Masters, but has commentated on some of the games, especially Gukesh’s.