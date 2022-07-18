In the 3000m steeplechase, Sable aims for a final flourish

The 3000m steeplechase is often said to be a tactical race in major finals and Avinash Sable would be hoping to get his strategy right if he wants to have an outside chance of a medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

It will be easier said than done as the 15-runner field for the final is a formidable group comprising seven of the world's best this season. It is headed by Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco) and silver medallist Lamecha Girma from Ethiopia. Then, there is the presence of defending champion Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya.

Sable will be competing in his second Worlds final and has the experience to fall back upon. He has been in good form in the run-up to the world championships and has broken his national record twice this season; 8:16.21 at the Indian Grand Prix in March and further lowered it to 8:12.48 in the prestigious Diamond League meet in Rabat in June when he finished in 5th place.

The armyman qualified for the final in Oregon with a timing of 8:18.75s. His improved finishing kick came through in the heats to help him get an automatic qualification. He led till halfway through and then dropped back to join the chasing pack before picking up pace in the last 400m. The breakdown shows Sable’s efficiency in the home stretch as he conserved his energy well enough for the final push. He was the fastest from 2600m-2900m, covering each 100m in sub 16s.

As someone who has high expectations from himself, Sable was not satisfied with his performance at the Tokyo Olympics despite beating his national record (8:18.12). But the fact that even that was not enough for him to qualify for the final made him introspect and take measures to reach the next level.

Before Tokyo, Sable preferred to stay back in India and train but after the Olympics, he was open to going abroad. In India, he doesn't have any real competition and has broken his own national record eight times so far.

This year, with the World Championships in mind, Sable set out to train at the high altitude of Colorado Springs in America since April under coach Scott Simmons. He has been competing in meets and practicing with foreign athletes, including Rio Olympic silver medalist Paul Chelimo.

All that has helped Sable push his limits and close in on the world's best. This year, his personal best makes him the 12th fastest in the world. Medal or no medal, Sable's endeavour to keep getting better will surely push him to greater heights.