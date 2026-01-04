India actively preparing to bid for 2036 Olympics: PM Narendra Modi declares

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphatically declared that India would leave no stone unturned in trying to bring the Olympics to the country. It is no longer a secret that India is lobbying hard and doing their best to try and bring the biggest showpiece quadrennial event to its shores. The country will be hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2030, and this announcement came as a major boost for India, which is actively trying to secure the Hosting Rights.

PM Modi on Sunday once again declared that India is well and truly prepared to host the showpiece event, as the country has sufficient experience in conducting major flag-waving shows. He cited the example of India hosting events like the FIFA U-17 World Cup and the Hockey World Cup as well.

It is worth mentioning that hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2030 will help India fulfil two key requirements to conduct the Olympics. The event will help the country develop its infrastructure and achieve success on the sporting field. This would be the first time since 2010 that India would be hosting the CWG.

“You may have noticed that over the past decade, several cities have hosted more than 20 international events, including the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, the Hockey World Cup, and various chess tournaments,” said PM Modi while inaugurating the National Volleyball through video conference.

“The 2030 Commonwealth Games are also scheduled to be held in India. India is now actively preparing to bid for the 2036 Olympics,” he said further.

Earlier, Jay Shah, the ICC Chairman, had also spoken about India's dream of hosting the Olympics. However, he didn't stop there as he also spoke about how the nation needs to register bigger medal hauls to make a name for itself on the world stage.

“The Prime Minister has brought the Commonwealth Games to India in 2030, but we shouldn't stop there. We must also bring the 2036 Olympics to India. We won eight medals in the 2024 Olympics, but I want to tell you all that eight medals won't be enough in 2036,” said Shah in his speech as he flagged off the Run for Girl Child Half Marathon 2.0 in Surat.

"We have to win at least 100 medals. Of those 100 medals, we will win at least 10 from Gujarat. I have complete faith in that," he added.