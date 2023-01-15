India vs England, Hockey World Cup 2023 highlights: Surender pulls off last-min save as IND, ENG play thrilling 0-0 draw

India vs England, Hockey World Cup 2023 highlights: With an aim to extend its winning run in the 2023 edition of the Hockey World Cup, Harmanpreet Singh-led India squared off against England in their crucial Pool D match at the brand-new Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Sunday. Despite creating a series of goal-scoring opportunities in the action-packed encounter against the World No.5 side, India failed to come up with the knockout blow as the Men In Blue played out a hard-fought goalless draw in Rourkela. With England ending the tie in a stalemate, the Three Lions have retained the top spot in Group D. India are placed second and the hosts will meet Wales in their next fixture on January 19. Earlier, Spain thrashed Wales 5-1 in its second Pool D match of the Hockey World Cup 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON