India vs England, Hockey World Cup 2023 highlights: Surender pulls off last-min save as IND, ENG play thrilling 0-0 draw
India vs England Hockey World Cup 2023 highlights: Harmanpreet Singh-led Team India played out a thrilling goalless draw against England in a Pool D match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Sunday.
India vs England, Hockey World Cup 2023 highlights: With an aim to extend its winning run in the 2023 edition of the Hockey World Cup, Harmanpreet Singh-led India squared off against England in their crucial Pool D match at the brand-new Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Sunday. Despite creating a series of goal-scoring opportunities in the action-packed encounter against the World No.5 side, India failed to come up with the knockout blow as the Men In Blue played out a hard-fought goalless draw in Rourkela. With England ending the tie in a stalemate, the Three Lions have retained the top spot in Group D. India are placed second and the hosts will meet Wales in their next fixture on January 19. Earlier, Spain thrashed Wales 5-1 in its second Pool D match of the Hockey World Cup 2023.
Jan 15, 2023 08:58 PM IST
England 0-0 India in Pool D: Oliver Payne is named the Player of the Match
England goalkeeper Oliver Payne, who produced a series of blockbuster saves, has been named the Player of the Match. England have retained the top spot in Pool D. The Three Lions will meet Spain in its final Group D match of the Hockey World Cup. Hosts India will lock horns with Wales on January 19 in Bhubaneswar.
Jan 15, 2023 08:43 PM IST
IND vs ENG, WC 2023 LIVE score and updates: England have hit the post!
Drama, drama, and some more drama! England were rewarded with a late penalty corner. The Men In Red have hit the post and with that, the full whistle goes! What an end to the contest. India and England have played out a thrilling draw at the 2023 World Cup. England 0-0 India at full-time.
Jan 15, 2023 08:41 PM IST
IND VS ENG, World Cup 2023 LIVE updates: Oh no, Manpreet is down!
Wallace, who has been a star turnout for England, was stopped in his tracks by the Indian defense as the hosts launched another counter for the opening goal of the contest. Manpreet and Goodfield were involved in an ugly collision. Play resumes with England on the ball. Another horrible collision between India and England, this time it's Manpreet, who is shot down! Tempers flare in the high-voltage contest.
Jan 15, 2023 08:37 PM IST
India vs England, World Cup 2023 LIVE updates: A thrilling 0-0 draw on cards?
Another chance has gone begging! David Ames and Co. have struggled to create goal-scoring opportunities in the 4th quarter. The most recent one was thwarted by the Indian defence. Meanwhile, Jarmanpreet has received a card. As the commentator rightly mentioned earlier, a draw will be a fair result for India and England. Less than 3 minutes remain in the 4th quarter. Can India come up with a sucker punch?
Jan 15, 2023 08:29 PM IST
IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE: A card for India in the 4th quarter!
Lalit tries to outsmart the defender after receiving the pass from Manpreet. His attempt for a cross has been blocked by the defender. England have regained possession but the Three Lions have refused to counter. They are keen on dominating possession in the 4th quarter. England 0-0 India in 4th quarter.
Jan 15, 2023 08:24 PM IST
IND vs ENG, WC 2023 LIVE updates: Team India's opener is disallowed in 3rd quarter!
GOAL! Oh, wait it has been disallowed. Team India doesn’t have a referral. Manpreet and Co. kickstarted the celebration but the goal has been denied by the umpire. Play restarts again only for a few seconds as another goalless quarter comes to an end. India were denied a goal before the end of the 3rd quarter. We are heading toward the final quarter of the game.
Jan 15, 2023 08:15 PM IST
IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates: Another chance for India!
Another shot on goal! India with a brilliant counter but they have failed to score the opener. Earlier, India's Akashdeep missed a golden chance to give the hosts the lead before the end of the 1st half. India 0-0 England in the 3rd quarter.
Jan 15, 2023 07:55 PM IST
IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE score: India 0-0 England at half-time
Once again India were denied by England superstopper Oliver Payne! Moments before the end of the quarter, Akashdeep was on goal but he failed to find a teammate. England survive as the 2nd quarter has come to an end. More than 10 penalty corners have been taken in this blockbuster clash but we are yet to see the opener. India 0-0 England at half-time.
Jan 15, 2023 07:49 PM IST
IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023 LIVE score: An entertaining 2nd quarter going India's way
Cleared again by England! Akashdeep was on verge of scoring the opener. England's defense has shepherded clear! India have been the better side in the 2nd quarter. A long range-effort from England is well-wide. India on the counter!
Jan 15, 2023 07:46 PM IST
IND vs ENG, Hockey WC 2023 Live score and updates: A brilliant save to deny India the opener!
A diving save followed by a brilliant counterattack! England have launched a protest after the shot on goal was wide. Umpires are having a word following the heated moment between the players. Underpressure Manpreet failed to find the back of the goal. A superb effort in the end!
Jan 15, 2023 07:43 PM IST
IND vs ENG, Hockey WC LIVE updates: Another PC for India!
A long corner for England as the Three Lions continue to dominate possession. However, India have responded well with a counter. A teasing cross on goal but the keeper has come up with an impressive save. Which team will draw first blood? England have another PC to deal with in the 2nd quarter.
Jan 15, 2023 07:32 PM IST
IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE score: 1st quarter ends 0-0!
England got 5 penalty corners but the Three Lions failed to cash in on the opportunities. The Indian defence has put up a show in the 1st quarter. An entertaining 1st quarter has come to an end. A total of 6 penalty corners but still no goal in the 1st quarter.
Jan 15, 2023 07:28 PM IST
IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates: India get its 1st penalty corner!
First penalty corner for India! Mandeep with an impressive run along the baseline. India have been rewarded with the first penalty corner. Earlier, Akashdeep won the battle against Nicholas Park. England have failed to score the opener after picking up three PC in the 1st quarter.
Jan 15, 2023 07:17 PM IST
IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup LIVE updates: Back-to-back free hits for India!
Mandeep on the counter after Harmanpreet thwarts England's bid of scoring the opener. England have regained possession following a wicked deflection. Good start to the 1st quarter!
Jan 15, 2023 07:13 PM IST
IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023 Live score: The match is underway!
We are underway! India are up against England in its crucial Group D match at the 2023 Hockey World Cup. India are hoping to upstage England in Pool D to boost its chances of an early entry in the quarter-finals. The Indian team is in blue and heavyweights England are in red. It’s England getting the first half underway!
Jan 15, 2023 07:07 PM IST
IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates: Time for national anthems!
We are moments away from the start! Team India and England have graced the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. Time for national anthems. We start with England first!
Jan 15, 2023 06:54 PM IST
IND vs ENG, Hockey WC Live updates: Harmanpreet and Co. continue to warm up in Rourkela
After Spain's match against Wales, the focus has shifted to India's mouthwatering match against England at the Hockey World Cup 2023. We are less than 8 minutes away from kickoff.
Jan 15, 2023 06:48 PM IST
IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE score: Spain thrash Wales 5-1
After suffering a defeat at the hands of hosts India in the World Cup 2023, Spain have bounced back with a win over Wales. The European side has hammered Wales 5-1 in their second match of the Hockey World Cup. Marc Miralles was named the Player of the Match. India's match against England will begin shortly!
Jan 15, 2023 06:41 PM IST
IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2023 Live updates: A quick look at the lineups!
Team India: PR Sreejesh (GK), Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sukhjeet Singh.
Substitutes: Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Krishan Pathak (GK), Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad.
England: Nicholas Park, Jack Waller, David Ames (c), Zachary Wallace, Sam Ward, James Albery, Phil Roper, David Goodfield, Oliver Payne (GK), Thomas Sorsby, Will Calnan.
Substitutes: Harry Martin, James Mazarelo (GK), Stuart Rushmere, Liam Ansell, David Condon, Nicholas Bandurak, Liam Sanford.
Jan 15, 2023 06:34 PM IST
IND vs ENG, Hockey WC LIVE: Messi or Ronaldo? India's Mandeep Singh settles GOAT debate ahead of England clash
Jan 15, 2023 06:27 PM IST
IND vs ENG, WC 2023 Live score and updates: Hardik Singh reflects on India's first win at World Cup 2023
Attacking midfielder Hardik Singh was on target for India in its 2023 World Cup opener against Spain. Speaking ahead of India's clash with England, the star midfielder credited the entire team for India's 2-0 win over Spain. "It was a team effort. The credit for the 2-0 win goes to the entire team," the Indian midfielder said.
Jan 15, 2023 06:22 PM IST
IND vs ENG, 2023 Hockey World Cup live updates: A strong England test awaits India at Rourkela
India will have to hand England its first defeat at the World Cup 2023 to strengthen its bid for an early quarter-final berth. While India are heading to the blockbuster clash after defeating Spain 2-0, England are set to take on the World Cup hosts after decimating Wales 5-0 in its campaign opener. Star player Nick Bandurak opened his account against Wales at the World Cup 2023. Bandurak was the top scorer in the 2002 CWG. He had netted 11 goals for England at the showpiece event.
Jan 15, 2023 06:10 PM IST
IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup LIVE updates: What India head coach Graham Reid said about England side
Team India head coach Graham Reid feels England are tougher opponent than Spain at the Hockey World Cup 2023. Ranked fifth in the men's world rankings, England can strengthen its bid to enter the quarterfinals with a win over hosts India. "We are up against England next and it will be tougher, they are ranked higher than us. We know how tough England are in the Commonwealth Games," Reid said.
Jan 15, 2023 05:59 PM IST
IND vs ENG, WC 2023 LIVE score and updates: Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh sealed India's win over Spain in Pool D opener
Jan 15, 2023 05:51 PM IST
India vs England, Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE score and updates: Dilip Tirkey backs India to end WC medal drought
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey feels Harmanpreet Singh and Co. can end India's medal drought at the 2023 Hockey World Cup. "We have fielded the Indian team to win a medal this time, we would want India to be in the medal tally. They are currently playing really well. But modern hockey has changed a lot. Penalty corners have become very important. When the penalty corner conversion clicks, most of the time the team wins. We have very good dragflickers and I hope they click in the tournament and win a medal for India," Tirkey told PTI. India have not won a World Cup medal since winning striking the historic gold in the 1975 edition of the showpiece event.
Jan 15, 2023 05:39 PM IST
India vs England, Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE updates: What you need to know about battle for Group D supremacy
England and India are the two strong contenders to top Group D at the 2023 World Cup. Hosts India outclassed Spain in their World Cup 2023 opener while England thrashed Wales 5-0 to open its account at the showpiece event. India can take the top spot in Group D with a win over England. The winner of Pool D will enter the quarterfinals of the World Cup.
Jan 15, 2023 05:29 PM IST
India vs England, Hockey World Cup 2023 live score: Hosts to start as favourites?
India and England have played 21 matches against each other in the international arena. England have registered 7 wins over India. Four matches between England and India have ended in a stalemate. Team India has won 10 wins over England. Who will win the match No.22 between India and England?
Jan 15, 2023 05:18 PM IST
India vs England, Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE score: India have edge over England?
In their last five meeting against England, the Men In Blue have defeated the Three Lions twice. Team India last met England at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The CWG 2022 match between the two title contenders ended in a 4-4 draw. The hosts last defeated England during the FIH Pro League in April last year.
A quick look at last five meetings:
August 1, 2022: India 4-4 England (Commonwealth Games)
April 3, 2022: India 4-3 England (FIH Pro League)
April 2, 2022: India 3-3 England (FIH Pro League)
April 14, 2018: England 2-1 India (Commonwealth Games)
April 11, 2018: India 4-3 England (Commonwealth Games)
Jan 15, 2023 05:12 PM IST
IND vs ENG, WC 2023 LIVE score and updates: A quick look at the two squads:
India: P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh.
England: David Ames (captain), James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo (GK), Nick Park, Ollie Payne (GK), Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward.
Jan 15, 2023 05:06 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hosts India will welcome England in front of a packed crowd at the brand-new Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium for their upcoming Group D match in the 2023 edition of the Hockey World Cup. The high-voltage clash between India and England in the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will begin at 7PM.